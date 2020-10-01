Nigeria at 60: Nation’s unity is negotiable – Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Dr Paulinus Ezeokafor, has said everything is negotiable, including Nigeria’s unity.

Ezeokafor who spoke against the backdrop of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary decried the leadership deficiency in the country, saying that once the leadership of the country is gotten right, every other thing would follow.

He stated that the country needs good leaders who will lead her on spiritual rebirth, and that only then will the country be restored to glory.

“Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary is something worth celebrating, and worth thanking God for, but it is time for us to think back about how the journey has been and how we can position for the future.

“Chinua Achebe said many years ago that the problem with Nigeria is leadership, and that problem is still with us. Political arrangement and means of electing people into authority should be looked into. We are the kind of leader we get, I am a Nigerian and I am worried about the way we select our leaders. The last election in Edo was more like it, but generally, our elections have not been fair.

“We know there is no human institution that does not have flaws, but we must be sure the flaws are minimal. If the flaws are more and persistently remains so, then there is a problem.

“We must be sure that the ways of choosing our leaders must be transparent enough. People should not go into leadership because they want to amass wealth. People now go into leadership not just to make money, but people steal money their generations yet unborn would not be able to spend. We’re the kind of leaders we get, so we must look at our leadership selection process.

“I feel bad when I hear people say Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable. One Nigeria at all cost is not believable. We must look at the challenges of each of the zones that are agitating for a separate state and know what their problems are, and how it can be resolved.

“I like Nigeria as one country, but some people should not be made slaves in the country. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and some people should not see the country as theirs. Nigeria is negotiable.

“Even the constitution made by the military is still being used today and we still look at Nigeria as non-negotiable. We were handed that constitution by the military and up till this day, we are still using it and some people think this is not negotiable? It is not true. That constitution is one thing we should look into,” he said.