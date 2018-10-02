NIGERIA AT 58 AND NIGERIA’S SECURITY: THE NEED TO EQUIP THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE

As Nigeria and Nigerians are preparing for the 58th Anniversary ceremony of Nigeria, it is very important for security to be placed on the platform of importance. Most importantly, considering the roles of the Nigeria Police Force in the security of lives and property of Nigerians, as well as government’s property, there is the need to equip the police force. Hence this paper calling for the need for equipping the Nigeria Police Force with modern facilities and gadgets, as well as other necessary equipment and facilities.

First and foremost, section 4 of the Police Act provides thus ‘The police shall be employed for the prevention and detection of crime, the apprehension of offenders, the preservation of law and order; the protection of life and property and the due enforcement of all laws and regulations with which they are directly charged, and shall perform such military duties or without Nigeria as may be required by them by, or under the authority of this or any other Act’. These are the general duties of the police, while section 23 of the Police Act provides for the powers of police officers thus ‘Subject to the provisions of sections 160 and 191 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (which relate to the power of the Attorney-General of the Federation and of a State to institute and undertake, take over and continue or discontinue criminal proceedings against any person before any court of law in Nigeria), any police officer may conduct in person all prosecutions before any court whether or not the information or compliant is laid in his name’.

Furthermore, a careful analysis and observation on the above provisions of law would reveal that considering the high population of Nigerians, and the large territory of the country, it would be very difficult for the police to really provide the required security without the necessary facilities and equipment.

The current trend of digital facilities would compel the government to provide adequate trainings on digital knowledge as well as the technology that makes it easier to easily conduct investigations and to detect crimes. It should be understood that members of the police force are also human beings and they also have families that they cater for. So, their lives too should be protected by government so that it would be convenient for them to perform their duties effectively and efficiently.

Also, funds or finance should be made adequate for the members of the police force, especially as we are all currently supporting the government in the fight against corruption. So, government must provide good salary and allowances or emoluments for the force members. Also, good pension, life insurance scheme, health insurance scheme, etc. are among those important packages good for the force members that the government shall provide.

Furthermore, government should equip the force members with adequate exposure with the international best practice and standards on security and respect for human rights. There is no amount, huge or not, that government spends on the security that is a waste. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)-herein after referred to as the Constitution has provides in section 14(2)(b) that security and welfare shall be the primary purpose of government. So, for a government to be proactive, it must take the security and welfare of its citizens as important.

Furthermore, it is recommended by the writer of this paper that employment in the police force should be by merit and good academic standing. So, it is very important that such members to be recruited should be of an academic exposure, in order to improve the system.

Nevertheless, a point must be made clear that the Nigeria Police Force is actually trying and worthy of commendation if we are to be just. Though, there might be some bad eggs, this does not mean that all the members of the police force are bad. There are among them, those who are well trained, mannered, and exposed, as well as conscious so as for them to always weigh their actions to do good though, there might be some that are bad in the system, sometimes, it occurs like such in other or some other institutions.

We as individuals in the society who are wealthy can as well aid the facilities of the Nigeria Police Force. It is not out of place to donate a patrol vehicle or many to the police force within the donator’s area so as to make emergency calls easily to be responded to.

Furthermore, the writer of this paper wishes Nigeria and her citizens a very great delighted celebration and prays that government while taking security of the Nigerians as paramount would use the memory of the Independence Day to remember the situation of security breach in those past histories as reasons for also equipping the police.

Finally, it is the hope and belief of the writer of this paper that the message being passed by the writer of this paper would be utilized by the appropriate authority and stakeholders. More so, indeed, as far as security is concerned in Nigeria, Nigerians cannot underestimate the roles of the Nigeria Police Force in combating crimes and criminals as well as protecting lives and property. Also, if the Nigeria Police Force ceases to exist, then, there might be a serious danger across the nation. God forbid bad things!

Long life the Federal Republic of Nigeria! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria! God bless the Nigerian citizens! God bless Nigeria leadership!

e-mail: hameed_ajibola@yahoo,com