Nigeria Armed Forces Launches Gender Policy

Plans have reached an advanced stage by the Department of Policy & Planning of the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (Gender Unit) for the launch of Gender Policy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria at the Nigerian Airforce Conference Center Kado.
According to a statement made available to newsmen, the event is billed for 9am today.
“The global trend for gender policy in organizations stems from the realization that human resource application harnesses the abilities of both genders in enhancing productivity and operational effectiveness.
“Besides, The United Nations Security Councils Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security adopted in September 2000, mandates Nations states including Nigeria to involve and include women in all aspects and at all levels of peace and security programming and architecture for inclusivity needed for sustatinable peace and development.
“This is in line with the federal government’s 2007 Nigerian Gender Policy that mandates all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the implementation of 35% affirmative action for women in all governance and decision-making processes in the country which the Nigerian Armed forces are part of”.
It said the launch of the Gender policy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria will provide the needed legal and policy framework for the implementation of Gender Mainstreaming in the Armed forces of Nigeria.
“Other agencies of government that have launched their gender policies include The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Ministry of Agriculture Gender Policy to mention but a few”.
Remember me