Nigeria; A Nation Governed By ‘Strange Liberators’.

I cannot situate exactly how I first encountered this phrase: “Strange

liberators”, but I think it was while studying the words and speeches

of Martin Luther King Jnr where it was used as a title for a piece on

the role played by the American government in Vietnam.

Luther in that account stated thus;”I speak now not of the soldiers of

each side, not of the junta in Saigon, but simply of the people who

have been living under the curse of war for almost three continuous

decades now. I think of them too because it is clear to me that there

will be no meaningful solution there on till some attempt is made to

know them and hear their broken cries. They must indeed have seen

Americans as strange liberators”.

Though, not at any conventional war with any political entity, but

what took place among the people of that peninsula has found a home in

our political geography and it has become clear to the vast majority

of Nigerians that there is no meaningful solution to, or some attempt

made by successive administrations since independence to know them and

hear their broken cries.

Without minding what others may say, all Nigerians have gotten from

their leaders (civilian and the military rulers) since independence

were verbal promises to liberate the nation from political and

socioeconomic shackles- promises that have produced monuments of

nothingness as the ‘leaders’ are in the habit of turning their back

on the masses as soon as they assume the public office. Not even the

current administration’s ‘change’ mantra have been able to propel

social justice or guaranteed social mobility.

The reason in the writer’s views for this awful situation which has

made the privileged political class continue to flourish in obscene

splendor as they pillage and ravage the resources of our country while

the masses diminish socially and economically is that the nation has

blessed itself with more politicians than leaders. And as a

consequence, led to the destruction of social infrastructures relevant

to a meaningful and acceptable level of social existence for our people.

Take for instance; the Nigerian education sector is currently in

crisis as one –fifth of the global population of children without

access to formal schooling are Nigerians and learning outcomes low

even among children enrolled in schools.

Further pointing to the fact that the activities of strange liberators

have become a reality worried about the world over, John Campbell a

former United states of America ambassador to Nigeria, in his piece

posted September 18, 2018 with the title ‘Corruption Denies Millions

Of Access to Quality Education in Nigeria’’ and published in the

Council On Foreign Relations journal captured the situation this way;

‘Education in Nigeria is in dire strait and many Nigerians are acutely

aware and concerned. At present, Nigeria has the highest percentage in

the world of children not enrolled in school, and it is much higher in

the north of the country than in the south. Overall, the UN Human

Development Index ranks Nigeria 152nd out of 188 countries. In the

north, up to 12 million are enrolled in madrassas which do not prepare

them to participate in a modern economy and are generally outside of

government oversight’’.

This is in addition to the glaring reality that public education is

chronically underfunded and without adherence to the UN agency

recommended 25 percent of their national budget on education.

As with other aspects of our national life, corruption is said to be

ubiquitous, teachers and other civil servants often go for long

periods without being paid, as the nation shamefully continues to

debate minimum wage as against living wage in a country where every

commodity and service has skyrocketed. And we supposedly have leaders

who claim to have the interest of the masses at heart.

While this disagreement over wages between the workers and government

rages, insecurity of lives and property has become the greatest and

the immediate danger to the survival of Nigerians as uncontrolled

shedding of innocent blood and the inability of the security

personnel to apprehend the killers speaks volume about the character

of these strange liberators.

This cannot be described as unfounded as participants at a gathering

organized recently by a Civil Society Organization (CSO) in Lagos to

x-ray the state of the nation at 58 in a similar style argued that

Nigerian workers have suffered unprecedented hardship over the years

as successive government continues to deprive them of legitimately

earned salaries and pensions.

Also, a peep into our health sector will have you greeted with a

shocking revelation that adequate investment in the health sector is

clearly not the priority of those in power as our hospitals, whether

state owned or federal owned have become absolute death centres where

people go to die rather than to be healed.

Telling evidence that the government (both state and federal) may not

be doing well in this direction are the series of sordid reports

coming from the international agencies about Nigeria. The world health

organization (WHO) and the UNICEF records show that Nigeria is having

the third worst infant mortality rate in the world; Nigeria is the

second country in the world with the highest maternal mortality rate

and the second country in the world with the highest number of people

living with HIV/AIDS. Nigeria ranks first in the world with the

highest number of mal-nourished children. Nigeria ranks topmost in the

world with the highest number of people lacking access to basic

primary health care. The primary healthcare system for prevention of

preventable decease cases such as polio, cholera and measles

Truly, the trouble with Nigeria as remarked by Chinua Achebe is simply

and squarely a failure of leadership’, Just as the poverty of African

leaders since the dawn of independence certainly does not mean

material but lack of commitment to duty, lack of vision and greediness

characterized by corruption.

To completely change this state of affairs and accelerate economic

growth, bring about social progress and cultural development, to

promote peace and stability, collaborate in agriculture and industry

and expand, we must become intensive in our political activities

particularly now that the 2019 general election is around the corner.

We must be guided in this direction for us to end the osculation of

these strange liberators.

Jerome-Mario, A Journalist/Researcher Wrote In Via;Jeromeutomi@yaoo.com