Nigeria @58, ‘Sorry that I forgot your birthday

So, let me quickly wish you a not-too-happy belated Independence Day, my beloved Nigeria. And do kindly indulge me as I start this conversation
cum birthday greeting with the following rider.
When Martin Luther King died he, was 35 years old, an autopsy found out
that he actually had the heart of a 60=year old as a result of stress.
At 58, I wonder really how old is Nigeria, as a result of stress, what
is, and which is our official age, and our real age, indeed what even is
our life expectancy as a nation and as a people.
Here we are at 58th gunmen are still having a field day, one week it is
12, the next week it is 24 killed, one month it is in Plateau state, the
next month the killing fields move to Zamfara, Nigerians are killed in
their numbers for no fault of theirs, and very little done in terms of
state security that is. provided for them, is it really a happy
independence.
Our education is a state of higgledy-piggledy, only few weeks to your
birthday the controversy was about tuition for university a position the
government has since denied, but in your 58 years of existence you have
made us believe that every rumor bears a tale of truth. Even if it was
all false, the tertiary sector of education like others are comatose,
teachers poorly enumerated, industrial strikes and actions, students are
not any better.
The out of school children figures are really scary, and no one seems to
care, is it really happy independence?
The political timeline is scary, the Aso Rock villa home of government
has degenerated to a party house depending on which party is running the
affairs of state, governors versus party chair, politicians versus the
people and every day we are giving more promissory notes and we suffer
continually from expectation fatigue, that puts so much strain on the 58
year old heart of the nation. Between the two heavy weight parties, is
case of Taiwo and Kehinde, or Yan Biu…identical twins that carry a
nametag? How happy is our independence?
Do you remember that tanker explosion in Lagos, since then there’s
been more of such as poverty and lack of direction, executive orders
without actions keep citizenry on the edge at 58, suffering from all
manner of ill health and mental agonies. Talking about health…for the
elite class, it is all about medical tourism at our collective expense,
when they build hospitals that they do not equip we worship them.
At 58 poor health services are compounded by strikes across board by
health workers of all cadre, and with each birthday or is it
independence citizenry are forced down the path of unverified local
herbs and self medication because cost of standard Medicare is no longer
standard.
We cannot treat ourselves, soon we may not be able to feed ourselves,
farmers cannot access loans and facilities are made to look like rocket
sciences as the price of food items skyrocket. One cannot but ask where
are the groundnut pyramids or the cocoa farms. Is this the 58th
independence year that we sought or fought for?
Everything doesn’t seem to be working complainants turn accused, the
police is not your friend, and the judiciary on it’s own ensures that
justice is delayed and eventually denied, at 58 the executive,
legislative and judiciary are engaged in a complex shaku-shaku
directionless dance.
Nigeria, happy 58th Independence Day, but common, are the Chinese not
coming, or a case of they are almost everywhere, we owe them for XYZ and
soon we may after all be dependent on them. The number of impoverished
Nigerians moved the scary decimal point and the sea route to Italy for a
better life and prostitution remains the chalice laced green grass.
At 50 we were the happiest people on earth, today really what are
we…we are simply contesting the position of the world capital of
poverty at 58! As a people we suffer Athazagoraphobia, the fear of being
forgotten or ignored and fear of forgetting.
We just are quick to forget, slow to remember, selective in our
recollections, hypocritical in our choices and we are trudging on in
that manner without recourse to any future, so at 58, I recall on one of
those self-serving trips to Malaysia, a member of the National Assembly
told us of how the palm wine he drank in that country was sweeter that
the one in his native Anambra, he shamelessly forgot himself the source
of the palm trees that produced the wine. How did we get here?
We may argue, debate, disagree about what kind of growth ours is…how
the current crop is working through its very docile arms at ensuring the
creative potentials and ability of citizenry, but is there any hope that
resonates as impact-on gestures other than the too many controversies,
at every junction?
The fact still remains that we do not possess a “how to” instrumentality
that measures tangible success or performance in various spheres, too
much knowledge, very little practical solutions, so we keep taking few
steps forward and plenty backwards at 58, how happy a birthday?
What happened, all the economic theorizing, it was once Soludo, then
Sanusi, there was Ngozi, we talked sovereign fund, excess crude account,
all mouth-ables, a nation under a great burden of expectation yet losing
steam each time hope rises and fatigue sets in and the circle repetitive
as usual.
How do the kids on the power bloc realize that we have resources that
are unlimited, untapped, and thus create a semblance of a system that
mirrors a model or formula that ensures not only fair generation but
distribution and allocation of resources, well, maybe at 60 the
narratives would have changed—Only time would tell.
