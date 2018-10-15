Nigeria @58, ‘Sorry that I forgot your birthday

So, let me quickly wish you a not-too-happy belated Independence Day, my beloved Nigeria. And do kindly indulge me as I start this conversation

cum birthday greeting with the following rider.

When Martin Luther King died he, was 35 years old, an autopsy found out

that he actually had the heart of a 60=year old as a result of stress.

At 58, I wonder really how old is Nigeria, as a result of stress, what

is, and which is our official age, and our real age, indeed what even is

our life expectancy as a nation and as a people.

Here we are at 58th gunmen are still having a field day, one week it is

12, the next week it is 24 killed, one month it is in Plateau state, the

next month the killing fields move to Zamfara, Nigerians are killed in

their numbers for no fault of theirs, and very little done in terms of

state security that is. provided for them, is it really a happy

independence.

Our education is a state of higgledy-piggledy, only few weeks to your

birthday the controversy was about tuition for university a position the

government has since denied, but in your 58 years of existence you have

made us believe that every rumor bears a tale of truth. Even if it was

all false, the tertiary sector of education like others are comatose,

teachers poorly enumerated, industrial strikes and actions, students are

not any better.

The out of school children figures are really scary, and no one seems to

care, is it really happy independence?

The political timeline is scary, the Aso Rock villa home of government

has degenerated to a party house depending on which party is running the

affairs of state, governors versus party chair, politicians versus the

people and every day we are giving more promissory notes and we suffer

continually from expectation fatigue, that puts so much strain on the 58

year old heart of the nation. Between the two heavy weight parties, is

case of Taiwo and Kehinde, or Yan Biu…identical twins that carry a

nametag? How happy is our independence?

Do you remember that tanker explosion in Lagos, since then there’s

been more of such as poverty and lack of direction, executive orders

without actions keep citizenry on the edge at 58, suffering from all

manner of ill health and mental agonies. Talking about health…for the

elite class, it is all about medical tourism at our collective expense,

when they build hospitals that they do not equip we worship them.

At 58 poor health services are compounded by strikes across board by

health workers of all cadre, and with each birthday or is it

independence citizenry are forced down the path of unverified local

herbs and self medication because cost of standard Medicare is no longer

standard.

We cannot treat ourselves, soon we may not be able to feed ourselves,

farmers cannot access loans and facilities are made to look like rocket

sciences as the price of food items skyrocket. One cannot but ask where

are the groundnut pyramids or the cocoa farms. Is this the 58th

independence year that we sought or fought for?

Everything doesn’t seem to be working complainants turn accused, the

police is not your friend, and the judiciary on it’s own ensures that

justice is delayed and eventually denied, at 58 the executive,

legislative and judiciary are engaged in a complex shaku-shaku

directionless dance.

Nigeria, happy 58th Independence Day, but common, are the Chinese not

coming, or a case of they are almost everywhere, we owe them for XYZ and

soon we may after all be dependent on them. The number of impoverished

Nigerians moved the scary decimal point and the sea route to Italy for a

better life and prostitution remains the chalice laced green grass.

At 50 we were the happiest people on earth, today really what are

we…we are simply contesting the position of the world capital of

poverty at 58! As a people we suffer Athazagoraphobia, the fear of being

forgotten or ignored and fear of forgetting.

We just are quick to forget, slow to remember, selective in our

recollections, hypocritical in our choices and we are trudging on in

that manner without recourse to any future, so at 58, I recall on one of

those self-serving trips to Malaysia, a member of the National Assembly

told us of how the palm wine he drank in that country was sweeter that

the one in his native Anambra, he shamelessly forgot himself the source

of the palm trees that produced the wine. How did we get here?

We may argue, debate, disagree about what kind of growth ours is…how

the current crop is working through its very docile arms at ensuring the

creative potentials and ability of citizenry, but is there any hope that

resonates as impact-on gestures other than the too many controversies,

at every junction?

The fact still remains that we do not possess a “how to” instrumentality

that measures tangible success or performance in various spheres, too

much knowledge, very little practical solutions, so we keep taking few

steps forward and plenty backwards at 58, how happy a birthday?

What happened, all the economic theorizing, it was once Soludo, then

Sanusi, there was Ngozi, we talked sovereign fund, excess crude account,

all mouth-ables, a nation under a great burden of expectation yet losing

steam each time hope rises and fatigue sets in and the circle repetitive

as usual.

How do the kids on the power bloc realize that we have resources that

are unlimited, untapped, and thus create a semblance of a system that

mirrors a model or formula that ensures not only fair generation but

distribution and allocation of resources, well, maybe at 60 the

narratives would have changed—Only time would tell.

