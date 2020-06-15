Niger govt distributes 920,632 contraceptives to curb unwanted pregnancy

Niger State Ministry of Health and Hospital Services has distributed over 920,000 different kinds of contraceptives as part of its Family Planning Programme to avoid unwanted pregnancy and children during the lockdown period of containing the spread of pandemic coronavirus.

The State Coordinator of Family Planning, Mrs. Docas Dalhatu made this known yesterday in Minna at the TCI/ The Challenge Initiative Media Roundtable on the theme; ‘Maintaining Demand for Family Planning Commodities During COVID -19 Lockdown’.

She explained that 920,632, 000 different types of contraceptives were distributed to public health service providers in the 25 local government councils in the state, added that the seat at home order had brought couples together consistently hence the high demand for sex.

The Coordinator noted that family planning commodities distributed within the Covid-19 include; 11,000 Jadelle, 14,760 Microgyen, 15,000 Nonis, 77,600 vias of Depo, 796,000 Male condoms, 3,072 cycle of Micolit and 3,200 pieces of Sayana pess making it a total of 920,632, 000 distributed.

Mrs. Dalhatu noted that during the period under review the state health facilities requested for more Family Planning Commodities due to higher demand, therefore family planning should not be stopped as the government ordered for the supply of the commodities.

She further called for continued media support in educating, informing and enlightening the general public on the need to adopt family planning especially on its benefits to the health of women, family and the entire society.

She pointed out that it’s better to save lives through training and educating the youths and adolescent to prevent untimely death through self-abortion due to unprotected sex and unwanted pregnancy which can lead to children that will grow without love and become a nuisance in the society.

Mrs. Docas Dalhatu assured that none of the modern contraceptives has side effects but due to body system of individuals, hence, the need to go to health facilities for testes before the adoption of contraceptives, noted that the traditional rulers and religious leaders have been given them support at the grassroots.

She expressed concern over those who patronize quacks and chemists for family planning advising them to desist from such activities because of the dangers involved, however, revealed that there is emergency contraceptive for the victims of rape persons to avoid unwanted pregnancy and children.

The media roundtable which was a follow up of a field trip was heralded with questions and answers after the lectures from the two experts ended with an appeal to the media practitioners to give their maximum support to the family planning and its related matter to ensure a healthy family in Niger state and Nigeria.