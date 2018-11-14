NHIS May Collapse in 3 Years – Governing Council Warns

The Governing Council of Nigeria’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has said that the scheme may collapse within the next three years unless urgent measures are taken.

“This tipping point may occur sooner if remittances decline further, budget deficit trend persists and the management fiscal indiscipline continues,” it warned.

The council gave the warning in the concluding part of the nine ‘infractions’ it listed against the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Usman Yusuf, after it on October 18 suspended him over allegations of fraud and infractions.

Yusuf ignored the suspension, saying the council had no power to suspend him. With the help of armed police officers, he was able to get himself into office after the controversial suspension.

Activities remained grounded at the agency since then, with workers and management pitched against each other until President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the controversial official to proceed on an ‘administrative leave.’

President Buhari approved the establishment of a seven-member panel to probe the allegations leveled against Yusuf after he ‘dissolved’ the panel earlier set up by the governing board and annulled the board’s appointment of Sadiq Abubakar as acting executive secretary.

The president deployed Ben Omogo, a Director of Administration in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to “oversee the affairs of the Scheme” for now.

In the document, the council explained how “pervasive corruption and turmoil which is past, present and ongoing” will eventually lead to the end of the scheme soon if not checked.

The council said it had “unfortunately” been trapped in a vicious cycle of conflict and corruption swirling around the scheme since the council’s inauguration earlier in March.

“Our dreams to contribute to the rich resources of members’ professional, corporate and administrative experiences to add value to FGN vision for the agency is constantly frustrated by non-collegial leadership approach of the Executive Secretary.

“We are pained that council meetings are reduced to acrimonious and confrontational platform for management staff and ES to air petitions and counter petitions of corruption and present frivolous housekeeping matters. In fact, council efforts to restore the agenda, refocus the agency and on a strategic path and change the narrative is resisted at every turn.”

The council expressed deep concern about the situation which it described as “incremental drift that may tip NHIS into financial, operational and organisational collapse.

“In fact, we must reiterate that with current deficit budget trends and dwindling net reserve funds, the probability of the scheme collapsing within three years is high.

“This tipping point may occur sooner if remittances decline further, budget deficit trend persists and the management fiscal indiscipline continues.”

Since Mr Yusuf’s reinstatement after a previous suspension by the health minister, the agency has been engulfed in infighting as the executive secretary and some senior officials traded accusations of fraud.

Apart from several allegations that affected operations of the scheme, for which Mr Yusuf was suspended, more recent allegations have been levelled against him by the governing council of the agency.

The council repeatedly rejected the 2018 budget of the scheme on allegation of padding by Yusuf. According to a senior officer, the council is worried over the looming collapse of the scheme because remittances from the Federal Government to the scheme has declined in recent years