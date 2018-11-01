NFF Embarks on Reforms, Ogunjobi Others Named in Committee

As part of plans to put its house in order ahead of the forth coming football season in Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has constituted a reforms committee consisting of former NFF scribe, Taiwo Ogunjobi and NFF first Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi.

The released names of the reforms committee as constituted, was endorsed by the NFF Congress at the 74th Annual General Assembly of Nigeria Football, and held in Asaba, Delta state.

The panel is headed by Akinwunmi, NFF second Vice President/League Management Company (LMC) Chairman Shehu Dikko who will serve as Vice Chairman, with other Board members Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Chidi Ofo Okenwa also in, as well as NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

There are also Taiwo Ogunjobi (Chairman, Osun State FA), Margaret Icheen (Chairman, Benue State FA), Porbeni Ogun (Chairman, Bayelsa State FA), Nasiru Saidu (Chairman, Sokoto State FA), Garba Mohammed (Chairman, Yobe State FA), Kweku Tandoh (Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission), Godwin Dudu Orumen (Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission), Farouk Yarma Adamu (Commissioner for Youth Empowerment, Gombe State), Dilichukwu Onyedinma (Director of Sports, FCT), Abba Yola (Chairman, NFF Technical Study Group) and Barrister Isaac Danladi, Chairman of NPFL Club Owners).

Others are Shuaib Gara-Gombe, business mogul Yemi Idowu, Sampson Ebomhe and foremost journalists Tony Ubani, Felix Awogu, Osasu Obayiuwana, Godwin Enakhena and Chisom Ezeoke, as well as one representative each of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Nigeria Referees Association and the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers.

George Etomi and Partners has been appointed as independent Secretary/Legal Adviser (with liberty to seek other legal advice) to the committee.

The law firm will do all the collation and categorization of data, while the panel has within three months to complete its assignment.

Chairman of the committee, Akinwunmi averred that for people in every nook and cranny in Nigeria and also in the diaspora to be able to contribute to this debate and reform, they will post all and any relevant document for review and general discussions, there could even be scheduled question and answer session on particular topics to be handled by specific persons.

“In line with FIFA and CAF best practice, of these members shall be selected a nine – Member Bureau that will serve as the engine room to drive the committee work and manage the day to day activities of the committee. There will be a minimum of six meetings (twice a month) and a 2-3 Day retreat at the end of the exercise. All other interactions would be done online,” Akinwunmi told newsmen.

The committee is expected to work with the following terms of reference:

– Provide the most stable and sustainable foundations for football in Nigeria.

– Ensure a commitment to the principles of good governance, inclusion and transparency in all areas of its operations which also requires its member associations, officials and employees to meet the high standards set in this regard.

– Adapt to the latest development in the world of football to ensure that its operations and values adhere to the best governance standards possible.

– Progressively adopt a wide range of reforms that reflect the views of the Nigerian and International Football Community in order to meet the evolving needs of the modern game.

– Ensure that the principles enunciated by the Committee and its recommendations which are accepted by the Executive Committee are incorporated into an amended version of the NFF Statutes and pave the way for further significant and much-needed changes to NFF’s governance structure, electoral procedures and dispute resolution mechanism.