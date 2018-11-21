Next Level: PDP Mocks Buhari, Accuses Him of Plagiarism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency has again disgraced the nation by allegedly stealing the Rex Institute’s “Next Level” logo and mantra as his 2019 campaign mantra and presenting it to Nigerians as their idea and creation.

This revelation the PDP said has further confirmed that the Buhari Presidency lacks integrity “as a fraud syndicate that thrives on deception, lies, false performance claims, certificate forgery, corruption while always trying to take credit for the achievement of others”.

The main opposition party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the “shameful plagiarism by the Buhari Presidency has further sunk him into self-inflicted public opprobrium, from which he has not recovered since the demonstration by Nigerians, that he does not have his acclaimed WAEC certificate and had to procure an attestation, which Nigerians also discovered to be a forged document”.

The PDP said it was not surprised that President Buhari, in his desperation, can go as low as patronising plagiarism and false credit claims, since it is clear that he lacks the competence to initiate and articulate an original blue print for leadership; the reason our nation has been in dire strait in the last three and half years.

They further alleged that a perusal of President Buhari’s 2019 campaign document reveals that apart from the stolen logo and mantra, the document is replete with false claims, spurious projections and unsubstantiated figures in the bid to again beguile Nigerians ahead of the elections.

The PDP further charged President Buhari to immediately show remorse, apologize to Nigerians and prepare to accept defeat as the people are not ready to vote for any leader that has demonstrated a proclivity for falsehood, forgery and incompetence in governance.