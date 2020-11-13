Next level has turned to next devil, Nigerians groan over increase in fuel price

Nigerians have taken to social media to lampoon the President Muhammadu Buhari APC led government over the further hike in fuel price.

The pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol has started selling for N168 – N170 per litre as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has increased the wholesale price of the product from N147 to N155.

The increase is coming despite the dwindling price of crude oil at the international market and the somewhat static state of the exchange rate from the last increase.

Recall that a circular dated November 11 from the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) of the NNPC had informed petrol marketers of the changes in wholesale price otherwise called ex-depot rice.

Nigeria had earlier announced deregulation of the downstream segment of the petroleum industry as the government suspended a subsidy regime allegedly covered in corruption and secrecy.

Reacting to Human Rights Activist, Adeyanju Deji’s post on the increase, some Nigerians, shared their worries and pains over the development. Below are some of the reactions on Facebook:

Abiye Queen Eldred Fimibama – It’s unfortunate we brought this upon ourselves with our votes, thank God I’m not one of those who didn’t listen to wise counsel when we were told how his reign was in the past and we’re all seeing and experiencing it again. A Leopard never changes its spot. Let’s make that change with our votes in 2023. No more we won’t be deprived of all our benefits.

Godsgift Christopher – All Hail APC. All Hail Next Level. Some of us are not surprised. If the presidency like make it 300 no problem, I will still not miss Eri gbara in my village this coming Christmas by his Grace. Anybody that is willing to join me, please indicate.

Stephen Ibigo – I hope those that voted and are supporting that buffoon will buy fuel cheaper once they can prove they voted him?? Sad times to be a Nigerian.

Edward Don Anthony – We need to embark on a rescue mission for this country before these political hypocrites destroy it completely. They no longer have any idea on how to run this country.

Noah A A George – Next level of thievery I love what is happening to Nigerians now. I warned most of my friends, they all refused to listen. They said they wanted a change. Now, this is it, change has become chains. Next level has become next devil.

Shitta Ibrahim Adeolu – My happiness is that there’s no special filling station or special market where goods and products are sold at subsidized prices for supporters of Buhari and their party members. We are all in it together, they are now wailing while I’m hailing God Almighty who is my source.

Peter Omozee Ihama – The pump price may rise up to #200 before this time next year. I think we have learnt our lesson not to allow tribal and religious sentiments to blindfold us before choosing our leaders. Only God will see us through.

Yakubu A. Chiroma – This government are just monsters, I swear to God what they’re doing is deliberate very satanic action being taken every day, we won’t allow it.