Newly-wed Couple Die in Helicopter Crash

A man and his wife who married last Saturday, Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler, have been killed in a helicopter crash.

Byler and Ackerman Byler were seniors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

The school’s newspaper, The Houstonian, broke the tragic news. Will was studying Agricultural Engineering, while Bailee was majoring in Agricultural Communication.

“These two spent their last day on this earth celebrating with their most cherished loved ones — I believe it truly was the best day of their lives,” their photographer and friend, Madi Wagner, empathized as thousands of people expressed sorrow over their death.

The groom’s grandfather, William Byler, confirmed to local Houston media that the helicopter crashed at the family’s ranch in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office told newsmen that it received a call from an aviation monitoring center about a possible downed aircraft around midnight Saturday.

The pilot, identified as Vietnam veteran Gerald Green Lawrence, also died.

One of the wedding guests shared a video of the newlyweds taking off in the helicopter — now the last images of the couple.

Though the cause of the crash is not yet known, the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Sunday that it was investigating the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Border Patrol agents, the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department, and Uvalde Emergency Medical Services reportedly helped search for the helicopter.