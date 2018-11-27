Newcastle Record 3rd Consecutive Win

Newcastle has recorded their third consecutive Premier League victory as they capitalised on Burnley’s defensive frailties to move up to 13th in the table. They won the match 2:1.

Federico Fernandez’s effort, which deflected in off Clarets defender Ben Mee for an own goal, and Ciaran Clark’s header from a Matt Ritchie cross proved decisive for Rafael Benitez’s side.

Burnley had lost their past 23 top-flight matches in which they had conceded the first two goals and, although, Sam Vokes responded for the home side – connecting with Mee’s long ball to loop a header over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from almost 18 yards – they were unable to force an equaliser.

As a matter of fact, that would have been harsh on Newcastle, who were superior for long periods and could have added to their tally through Matt Ritchie and substitute Joselu, who struck the post.

The result leaves Burnley 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

While Burnley began the encounter having scored the same number of goals (12) as at this stage last term, their major problems have come at the other end of the pitch.

Their success in finishing seventh in the Premier League in May was largely based on their solid defence, but those foundations have crumbled in a start littered with individual and collective errors.

Clark’s goal was the 27th they have conceded this season – it took until 31 March for them to concede that many in 2017-18.

Both of Newcastle’s first-half goals were symptomatic of those problems. Mee’s own goal came after Clarets forward Chris Wood made a dreadful attempt to clear a corner under little pressure, and it was compounded when the defender diverted a shot past Joe Hart that appeared to be drifting wide.

Newcastle’s second was another gift, with Burnley initially failing to react at a corner and then allowing Clark a free header from eight yards.

Things might have been worse for the hosts but Magpies wing-back Matt Ritchie somehow contrived to miss from two yards out in the second period after another defensive error.