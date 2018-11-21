Newborn Fighting for Life After Being Attacked by Parents’ Dog

A newborn baby boy left fighting for life after being attacked by his parents’ Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog was said to be ‘in a bad way’ today.

Little Reuben McNulty, aged less than a month old, is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He is believed to have been attacked by one of two dogs owned by his parents, who have been named locally as Dan McNulty, 31, and Amy Litchfield, 28.

His parents have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and released on bail, according to reports.

Today Amy’s father Paul Litchfield visited the couple’s home where the attack happened in the village of Yaxley near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

He insisted that Reuben had been injured in a freak accident and that both Amy and Dan were good parents.

Reuben is believed to have been attacked by one of the couple’s two Staffordshire Bull Terriers, which are called Fizzy and Dotty.

It is believed that the dogs have not been destroyed, awaiting a decision by authorities.

Paramedics were called to the family’s home following the attack and Reuben was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The baby is still in a critical condition.