New Zealand’s Plan to Ban Social Media for Kids Suffers Setback 

A plan to stop children under 16 from using social media in New Zealand faced a major roadblock when one of the ruling coalition parties, ACT, refused to support it.

The idea came from Catherine Wedd, a member of the National Party, and had the backing of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

However, the ACT party’s refusal means the Prime Minister can no longer move forward with the bill on his own.

To keep it alive, support must now come from opposition parties or members outside the government.

ACT’s leader, David Seymour, admitted he’s deeply concerned about how social media affects young people, but said the proposed law was not the right way to address the problem.

He argued that it oversimplifies a complex issue and does not involve parents enough.

Seymour believed the approach ignores lessons from other countries like Australia, where a similar law has already been passed.

Wedd, who put the idea forward, said the country needs to act due to the growing dangers that social media poses to young people.

The New Zealand First party, another member of the coalition, agreed that the proposal deserves serious attention and should be a government-backed bill.

The issue has gained attention as more studies link heavy social media use to anxiety, low self-worth, and other mental health problems in children and teens.

Although most social media platforms set 13 as the minimum age, many children manage to get past these limits.

Some platforms have also been accused of using tools that keep teens glued to their screens, though the companies deny this.

With the proposal now in limbo, the debate over how to keep young users safe online continues.

The proposed law aimed to make social media companies verify users’ ages and block those under 16 from using their platforms.