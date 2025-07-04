New Opposition Group Is Smart but Still Has a Long Way to Go -Prof. Adibe

In an Interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, monitored by The News Chronicle, political analyst Professor Jideofor Adibe elucidated the importance of the new opposition party under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, the secrecy with which the alliance came into being was deliberately done in a bid to prevent early criticism by the ruling class.

Professor Adibe attributed the coalition’s strategists with the political ploy as a decoy strategy to maintain the element of surprise. “It’s still not Uhuru for them,” he noted, “but we must give credit for how far they’ve come.”

Adibe said the coalition is not only a combative group of politicians but a group of very seasoned individuals.

He mentioned David Mark, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Rotimi Amaechi as some key figures of the coalition as men of tested political mettle and technical competence.

“Don’t be deceived by Peter Obi’s gentle tone,” Adibe said. “He earned the nickname ‘OKWUTE’ — rock — for his ability to dismantle entrenched political structures as governor of Anambra State.”

He also highlighted the strategic silence around who would emerge as the presidential flag bearer, suggesting that politicians were intentionally concealing their endgame.

While Professor Adibe was giving the strategic overview, TAT Africa CEO Jake Epelle, a seasoned civic voice, was issuing the caution about the perils of launching the coalition with Peter Obi on board.

Epelle, who was contributing virtually from the United States, was worried Obi is losing the street mojo he had gained in 2023.

He noted that the Obidient movement is now less strong than in the past and that political blunders in seeking alliances with political heavyweight figures would undermine the credibility of Obi among the youth in Nigeria. Epelle opines that Obi should walk carefully, lest partnering with deep-rooted political interests should disengage his original support base and leave him politically vulnerable.

The conversation also touched on the unfolding crisis in Rivers State between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike.

Professor Adibe analyzed the situation from two perspectives — either Fubara is lowering himself to conquer, or he was never meant to be anything more than a placeholder.

“It is remarkable,” he added, “that all those who supported him have been thrown under the bus.” Adibe opined that if Fubara fails to make a political return or stand his ground, his legacy would be that of compromise and not leadership.

Epelle, from Rivers, decried the openness of the terms of the peace accord.

In his view, the political elite is playing politics by using the state as a chessboard while the people suffer. In his opinion, the people of Rivers State can do better than to be stuck in between large politicians and institutions.

As the politicking continues, Adibe and Epelle concur that the next several months will determine Nigeria’s future in a democratic sense. The ADC meeting can become something magnificent or collapse under conflicting egos.

Whatever the outcome, 2027 is already making a long shadow — and every step from here matters.

Professor Adibe wrapped up his analysis with a clear message: both the ADC alliance and the Wike–Fubara agreement reflect Nigeria’s shifting political currents.

However, history suggests that a coalition’s promise dissolves quickly without trust, coordination, and shared purpose.

He closed by reminding viewers that political outcomes don’t depend solely on symbolic slogans; real success hinges on how well groups adapt, deliver, and preserve unity under pressure.

Watch Video: https://youtu.be/jmmF8T3lIz8?si=eVqozhHqpm2vjCrU