New Minimum Wage: Prospects Not Still Bright

Despite the heartwarming promise by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, that the Federal Government is working toward early implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000 per month which has been a subject of controversies in recent times, prospects for easy implementation next year are not appearing very bright.

Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, has said President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told them that the country’s economy is in bad shape and that Nigerians will need to tighten their belts.

History seems to be repeating itself here. In the Second Republic, the President Shehu Shagari administration rolled austerity measures that forced citizens to tighten their belts. The worsening economic situation in the country then, was one of the principal reasons the Buhari coup ousted the Shagari administration of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1983.

Mustapha spoke on Thursday at a symposium in Abuja on the 25th anniversary of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) which has Overcoming the Challenges of Compensation and Productivity in Nigeria as its theme.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the SGF, Olusegun Adekunle, the SGF said that the Buhari administration was committed to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

‘’I wish to point out that the focus of the national minimum income wage is on government employees, this critical sector ought not to be left behind and nobody will be left behind. Such employees are also dominantly found in the informal sector and the small scale organisations.

‘’However, it is important to know that the revision of the minimum wage should be taken through due process and all key stakeholders carried along’’, Mustapha said and urged the NSIWC to commence the process, pointing out that government had observed that productivity needed to take the centre stage in wage determination.

He equally pressed the commission to leverage on the pilot schemes it was working on in collaboration with the National Productivity Centre to raise a production team in the public service, adding that public office holders must bear in mind that remuneration packages for their various offices were appropriately spelt out in the law.

Continuing, he said it will be inappropriate for anyone to allow himself to be paid higher than what the law stipulates, noting ‘’any infraction reported by NSIWC in the course of carrying out its mandate shall be investigated and punished by the anti-graft agencies in future.

‘’Government is concerned about the spate of strikes in the country as it affects the economy over the last decade, especially the public sector’’, and called on labour unions to resist the urge to resort to work stoppages without exhausting alternatives and more peaceful options for conflict resolution, adding, ‘’government remained committed to the stability and development of the economy and service delivery to the public as stakeholders in the nation.

President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba said ‘’in our system today, it is the political class that determines the wages of workers, while they the political class determines and collects what it wants, which is higher. There must be social justice in wage fixing, therefore, this issue is an issue that I think the wages commission needs to engage our political class and get this information to them.

‘’We have heard arguments where state governors say workers are a tiny minority, I do not know who is the tiny minority between the political class and the working class. The political class are the tiny minority because they cannot say that our workers, including the police, the armed forces, which without them they cannot sleep with their eyes closed, are the minority.’’

The labour leader decried the situation where the country had more than 25 salary structures for the same system ‘’when what should rather be operational was the principle of equal pay for equal productivity. Our compensation process should be a process that can stimulate productivity because the two work together. If a worker is not paid and cannot take care of his or her family and pay school fees, can he or she be productive? With better condition of service and compensation, I will be able to think well, work well and therefore the two must work together.’’

President of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Bala Kaigama said that the disparity in the salaries and income wages system was engendered by the NSIWC and was not fair to core civil servants, pointing out that it was of great concern to members of the union.

Continuing, he said there were many salary structures in the public service. According to him, of all the structures in existence, that which operates in the civil service is the lowest in terms of remuneration, while other structures are high, and noted ‘’it is, therefore, becoming extremely difficult to explain the reasons behind these differences in salary structure, which in most cases short-changed civil servants.

‘’Recently, the salaries of the police received an upward review and when you look at what is going on at the top echelon, compared to the top echelon in the civil service, the gap is just too wide. You may be surprised to know that in some agencies and parastatals of government, junior officers earn as much as N200,000 per month, while officers in the directorate level in core ministries that supervise these parastatals receive less than that.’’

He said that the TUC had produced a memorandum on salary review for the core civil service and had submitted same to Abuja for necessary action. He said that the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council was already involved in implementing the submissions of the memorandum, adding that there was need for the NSIWC to also be involved.

On his part, Chairman of NSIWC, Richard Egbule, said that the role of the commission was essential, as it was set up to examine, streamline and recommend salary scales applicable to each post in the public service, stressing that in the 25 years of its existence, the commission had contributed to adjustments on wages, salary allowances and pensions in the country.

He explained that many of the commission’s functions relating to income policy guidelines could not operate in today’s deregulated economic space. This, he said, was because though the commission was established based on the recommendations of the Udoji Commission of 1974, its enabling Act put an end to the Productivity, Prices and Incomes Board (PPIB) Act and transferred its responsibilities to the NSIWC.

‘’That is why when people talk about the absence of wage policy, they forget that any wage policy that allows non-wage incomes to rove about without check, can be counter-productive’’, he said.

In the mean time, Governor Yari said after he and his colleagues met with Buhari for about 30 minutes in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa that after thanking them President Buhari said ‘’the economy is in bad shape and that we have to come together, think and rethink on the way forward’’.

Their meeting on Thursday night was sequel to the lingering issue of a new minimum wage for workers and had resolved to meet with Buhari to seek a lasting solution before the year ends. A tripartite committee comprising of government, labour and the private sector, headed by former Head of Service of the Federation, Ama Pepple, recommended the payment of N30,000 as minimum wage.

Before now, the governors have been consistent in their claim that they cannot afford to pay the new wage, saying the only solution was to carry out massive retrenchment of workers or if the nation’s revenue sharing formula changes to favour the states and local governments.

According to Governor Yari, ‘’President Buhari talked to us in a manner that we have task ahead of us, we should tighten our belt and see how we can put the Nigerian economy in the right direction’’.