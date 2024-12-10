Netflix Partners Duolingo for Korean Learning Experience Inspired by Squid Game

Netflix has teamed up with Duolingo to create a unique way for Squid Game fans to learn Korean before the show’s second season debuts.

As part of this partnership, Duolingo has added over 40 Korean words and phrases from the series to its language app.

These include iconic references like “dolgana” and expressions such as “Trust no one” and “Let’s play a game,” all woven into language lessons.

Additionally, a new TikTok filter inspired by the Red Light, Green Light game has been introduced.

Users can engage with this interactive filter by pronouncing phrases correctly while competing against Duolingo’s mascot, Duo, dressed in a Squid Game guard costume.

This partnership aligns with the rising popularity of learning Korean, driven by the global success of Squid Game.

Duolingo has seen a 40% increase in new learners since the series launched, showing the growing demand for Korean language skills.

Netflix is broadening its promotional efforts for Squid Game with other activities, including themed experiences in cities worldwide and the mobile game Squid Game: Unleashed.