NEMA Launches 2025 Flood Preparedness and Response Campaign in Akwa Ibom

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has officially flagged off its 2025 National Preparedness and Response Campaign (NPRC) on flooding and related disasters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness, build resilience, and enhance local disaster response strategies in vulnerable communities across the state.

The campaign commenced with a courtesy visit to the State Government, where the NEMA delegation, led by Mr. Joseph Ugwu, was warmly received by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Etim Eyakenyi, on behalf of Governor Umo Eno.

During the visit, Mr. Ugwu appreciated the ongoing partnership between NEMA and the Akwa Ibom State Government and urged the Deputy Governor to use her influence to strengthen the operations of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

A major highlight of the campaign was the stakeholders’ engagement session held at Akpam Esemin Hall, Government House.

In a keynote address delivered on behalf of the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, Mr. Ugwu emphasized the need for comprehensive sensitization campaigns and the importance of localizing early warning systems.

“For us to build truly disaster-resilient communities, we must bring early warning messages to the grassroots,” he said.

In her remarks, Senator Eyakenyi commended NEMA for the timely campaign and reiterated the state’s commitment to disaster preparedness.

She directed all Local Government Chairmen to establish Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) in collaboration with traditional rulers and pledged continued government support for NEMA’s operations in the state.

Technical presentations were delivered during the engagement, including one by Mr. Igue Terungwa of the African Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Operations (ACDRRO).

He analyzed the implications of the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) issued by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Mr. Terungwa stressed the need for every local government area to have functional LEMCs equipped to respond to early warning signs and minimize disaster impact.

The session was attended by a wide range of stakeholders including representatives from the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Immigration Services, Nigerian Red Cross, Fire Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, Local Government officials, commissioners, traditional leaders, the media, and officials from the Ministries of Health, Environment, and Sanitation.

The campaign concluded with a community engagement event at Iboko Community, where residents were sensitized on flood prevention, emergency readiness, and safety protocols.

The Nigerian Red Cross and Fire Service carried out practical demonstrations on basic first aid and fire safety.

A notable highlight was the donation of a first aid box to the community to aid in emergency response.