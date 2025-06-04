NEMA Deploys Teams to 15 States To Warn Residents of Impending Floods

To arrest the growing threat of deadly floods in the nation, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) responded vehemently by deploying sensitization teams to 15 risk states.

The action follows a deadly flood that broke out in Mokwa, Niger State, and left more than 200 persons dead with some other individuals unaccounted for. It has been a bitter experience to learn the significance of disaster management prevention against increasingly unpredictable climatic trends.

Mokwa was flooded on 23rd May, reducing everything to rubble. Most of the victims had sought shelter in deep gullies and water channels despite early warning. This was the sixth big flood tragedy in Niger State alone within a year. During the first half of April, more than 5,000 farms in 30 towns in the state were inundated with dam waters. This is a risky trend triggered by an interaction of environmental factors and human inertia.

Niger State, Nigeria’s largest state in terms of landmass, has three of the biggest dams in Nigeria, all hydroelectric dams. Although the dams help to generate most of the country’s electricity considerably, populations living near the dams are threatened by waterborne hazards during the rainy season between April and October.

NEMA’s Manzo Ezekiel further contributed that Mokwa had been recognized as a flood-risk area, but the extent of the devastation was not expected. In his opinion, the extent of the flooding was compounded by the physical locations of the buildings erected within gullies predisposed to erosion. He advocated for sensitization at the community and local levels so that such an occurrence would not recur.

Stepping into the debate, Water Resources Minister Joseph Utsev clarified that the dams were not initially blamed for flooding in Mokwa. Instead, he attributed the catastrophe to heavy rains, which are characteristic of climate change. Stormwater flooded run-off drainage routes in the territory due to unregulated growth. Inadequate works on the growth had clogged major water runnels, such as a seasonal River Dingi tributary, which contributed to the impact of the stormwater.

Unfortunately, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency has officially reported at least 160 fatalities, including children, with bodies discovered buried under fallen trees and debris.

Unfolding with speed, NEMA Director-General Zubaida Umar set the pace and undertook a tour of the flooding area within 24 hours. Throughout her time in office, her agency has increased the national campaign by sending education and rescue preparedness teams to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The teams educate citizens on first aid, evacuation procedures, and key flood hazard information.

The newly released 2025 Annual Flood Outlook has highlighted 1,249 areas in 176 Local Government Areas across 33 states and the FCT as high-risk areas. They include Abia, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Kogi, Lagos, Niger, and Rivers states, which are currently being targeted by coordinated public enlightenment campaigns.

With climate patterns continuing to fluctuate and urban expansion spilling into eco-sensitive areas, experts are calling for stricter building codes, investment in drainage infrastructure, and improved early warning systems. National Government, emergency, and water resource authorities are responsible for collaborating with local governments so that citizens are not only aware but also ready.