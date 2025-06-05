NEMA and JISEMA Hold Stakeholders Meeting and Community Outreach on 2025 Flood Preparedness

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in partnership with the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (JISEMA), held a one day Stakeholders Engagement Meeting on the 2025 National Disaster Preparedness and Response Campaign (NPRC).

The event took place at the Jigawa State Secretariat Conference Hall in Dutse, on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Nuraddeen Abdullahi, representing the Director General of NEMA, alongside the Executive Secretary of JISEMA.

It brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from local governments, government ministries and agencies, security and emergency services, NGOs, the Nigerian Red Cross, media personnel, and community leaders.

The main focus of the discussions was the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction from NiMet and the Annual Flood Outlook by NIHSA.

Participants worked on aligning disaster preparedness efforts at the state and local levels with national early warning systems to improve responses to climate related emergencies.

After the meeting, the team carried out a community sensitization outreach in Kiyawa Town, located in Kiyawa Local Government Area. The outreach involved NEMA, JISEMA, the Nigerian Red Cross, Fire Service, FRSC, and Emergency Volunteers.

They educated residents on the 2025 flood forecast, how to evacuate safely, first aid for drowning victims, and general strategies for community preparedness.

Residents were advised to follow flood alerts through reliable news sources. They also received educational fliers and first aid kits to help them respond to emergencies.

The team stressed the importance of keeping drainage systems clean, not dumping waste into waterways, and identifying high-ground areas that can serve as safe zones during floods.

NEMA reaffirmed its dedication to reducing disaster risks at the grassroots level. This includes sharing early warning information, encouraging cooperation between agencies, and building the capacity of communities to respond effectively all key parts of the NPRC 2025 initiative.