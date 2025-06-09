Needed International Collaboration on Veganism For Climate Change, Health, and Beyond

International collaborations can occur at either government level or the private sector, including NGOs and Associations. You do not have to be a vegan to care about climate change, health, and other benefits my suggestions could bring about in your country or continent, but worldwide.

The collaboration I am calling for must be beyond information, but providing unprecedented vegan products and services between countries. Every country must immediately form a vegan and vegetarian association to help beyond sensitization. We will also need a periodic vegan food fair, preferably a modern vegan buffet as one of the options.

Most scientists already agreed that a plant based diet will help our climate, but why is Spain offering plant based food as an option in school feeding programs but not the Gambia and how many other countries? We are not imposing, but demanding access to plant based diets be available worldwide, beyond children. On health, I will use artichoke and asparagus as examples, and how it can help even bloody meat eaters.

Vegan and Vegetarian Associations: Although our leaning is clearly veganism, it is vital to court our closest ‘neighbor’ (vegetarians). A small country like the Gambia may have only about 50 vegans, but by including vegetarians, we may have over thousand members to help us do many things as rising minorities and hopefully God will make us a majority or a much bigger minority in the near future. This is a part we can certainly form in every country without much help from government. However, understanding realities like it takes humans to convince fellow humans at some level, then governments that truly believe veganism as a choice will help beyond climate change must help where need be.

I have never seen a TV panel on climate change, in the Gambia, that included a vegan or even strong emphasis on how veganism or reducing animal intake is part of our global responsibilities. Meat eaters may not enthusiastically talk about veganism. So I am calling on all governments to help form a vegan and vegetarian association. It could start as some form of ‘census research’ through an ad:’ Anyone in the Gambia or xyz who happens to be a vegan or vegetarian please call or text Jarga or xyz on +220 3787 999. Non citizens can also contact the same number, we are doing a very important research. If you know any vegan or vegetarian, please forward them this note/info. Since many African leaders can be very indifferent unless money is involved,

I am calling on you to call upon your western ambassadors and other leaders to consider demanding such as prerequisite to access the millions or billions of aid to combat climate change. By the way, any Gambian and non-Gambian vegans and vegetarians in the Gambia, please call or text (WhatsApp) that number with your name and necessary details towards forming this association. I equally ask vegans in each country to consider consulting government officials and/or placing similar ads, so that the bloody meat-eating journalists can invite us beyond climate change discussions.

Periodic Vegan Food Fair: It’s been years since we under sensitize the public about animal intake and climate change, but we must have monthly or quarterly vegan food fairs in every country. Again, if president Macron or other European leaders called for such, then how much more will President Barrow, Faye, Tinubu, etc take it more seriously? Imagine if done properly with national and international vegan chefs, thousands towards millions testifying ‘great taste’ on camera and media houses that value climate change to cover it, then that will be a leap beyond the present weak words that often ignore veganism in many countries.

Modern Vegan Buffet: Food is mainly taste and nutrients. When I told my cousin about ‘bloodless meat’ he laughed at me and I know about 90% of Gambians are yet to taste vegan meat, vegan seafood, and many nice vegetables or edible plants in general. So if the first vegan food fair is well advertised with reasonable rates like $10 for the buffet and one to two dollars for vegan burger, vegan pizza, etc getting over one thousand customers will be easy, especially if we add 50% money back guarantee if you are not satisfied or did not consume half your buffet plate on camera. After great success on the first, we will not need to guarantee money back and people will not just be eager for the next vegan food fair, but many may become vegans or at least start considering it and doubting less on taste… I do not know of any Gambian vegan with such money, but with government help, international help, or strong association partnership, we can realize such with ease.

New Food: The pessimistic ones will make negative claims, but almost every country has millions of people who will be eager to try new food for taste and/or health (nutrients) . As said, I will use artichoke and asparagus as examples. I have never seen artichokes in Gambian markets, including supermarkets. I occasionally see asparagus in tins, but often too expensive for a middle class like myself. If we rightly advertise the scientifically confirmed health benefits of the mentioned two plants, what are the chances of thousands of meat eaters to come try it if our rates are great? This plant can help your liver immune system, etc more than meat will have many search, confirm, and come to our food fair. From our politicians to our present business folks, too many of them lack enough efforts on plants availability in the Gambia and how many other countries. Artichoke is well cultivated in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and even Tunisia, according to the ‘production’ section on Wikipedia. Again government help on the start will help beyond visa. In regards to Asparagus, Europe cultivates it well, but Wikipedia states China cultivates the most of it. When African leaders refuse efforts, China does not say ‘our people did not know asparagus’, they try to cater for their people beyond importing.

Vegan Restaurants and Vegan Resorts (hotels): It is not good for governments to indifferently wait, but to sometimes push for new good initiatives. I once said, if we truly believe we need veganism, then at least 25% of all beachfront restaurants and hotels should be allocated to only veganism purpose with clear contracts: You cannot sell meat for at least 10 or 25 years after opening, to make it work or let Jarga+ show you how. So I am calling on all national vegan associations to apply and push for more vegan food space allocation from beachfront, shopping malls, and even shopping centers. I am hereby also applying for such space in any country and to show you we can do well, if not better than the top class bloody meat restaurants and resorts. Although I understand if the government advertises such, rich bloody meat eaters may apply to perhaps do well, but let vegans be given priority, because passion matters. Too many vegans are spending time to sensitize, but until God helps us through actions like enough vegan spots for all classes, then we are on a very hard uphill battle.

Spin-offs: Such vegan food fairs and beachfront vegan restaurants can yield many spin-offs beyond ideal partnership. Depending on the reasons a person becomes a vegan and tolerance range, vegans may prefer 100% vegan. Like a Muslim may not want you to grill pork, under wipe, and grill beef to sell them… many vegans may not want an atom’s weight of animal in their food. So your kitchens that serve bloody meat will not be great share to many vegans. However, if the Gambia, Ghana, and every country offers enough vegan restaurants, it will boost tourism. Although we are a rising minority, we are in the tens or hundreds of millions, and if we adopt such measures, we may soon be in the billions.

School Feeding Program: As said, I read how Spain is ascertaining vegan food availability in school feeding programs. I seriously believe any government or NGO that is sponsoring school feeding should demand vegan options, preferably with their own vegan kitchen. The parents of those Spanish kids may be bloody meat eaters, but they understand the importance of choice. Beside choice, vegan meals should be much cheaper and that or at least 50% of those savings should be transferred to the vegan students, where payments exist. When I was young and in school, our corned beef came from Denmark and cracked-wheat from unknown countries to me.

The earlier we offer the choices to the children, the more the children may accept bloodfree food and may God help such children a lot more. Besides slow governments, I think our vegan and vegetarian associations in advanced or richer countries like Sweden, Finland, Germany, Saudi Arabia, etc, should lobby their governments and caring rich folks towards sponsoring 100% plant-based food in third-world schools. Again, the food fair should come first, then they will understand that vegan can be tasty and nutrient-rich. Besides national, regional vegan associations should collaborate a lot more. Last weekend of every month or quarterly can be a vegan food fair for ourselves, but also to sell the blessings beyond words. We can have Moroccan, Vietnamese, or Saudi Vegans in the Gambia and the reverse for food exchange beyond internet recipes. May God bless me and every good soul. May God bless a lot more Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.