NECO Opens New Examination Centre in London to Serve Nigerians in the UK

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has opened a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom.

According to findings by The News Chronicle, the move is part of NECO’s plan to expand its global presence.

The council already has centres in eight countries and plans to open new ones in Burkina Faso and Egypt before the end of the year.

NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, officially launched the new centre in partnership with Barnfield Education Ltd (BEP Education), London.

He said the centre was established to make it easier for Nigerians living abroad to access quality education and obtain NECO qualifications.

In a statement issued in Minna, Niger State, on Sunday, NECO’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, said Prof. Wushishi also delivered a keynote address at the Education Matters Conference UK 2025.

The event was organised to inform education stakeholders about NECO’s presence in the United Kingdom.

Sani added that the new London centre will provide opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK who have not been able to complete their secondary education or acquire equivalent certificates