Ndoma-Egba congratulates Akeredolu

Former Senate Leader and ex-Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his resounding victory in the governorship election that held last week.

Ndoma-Egba noted that Akeredolu triumph was as a result of his pragmatic leadership that has endeared him to the people of Ondo State.

He enjoined the governor to strive hard to do greater things for Ondo people in his second term.

His words: “I congratulate His Excellency Arakunrin Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN on his outstanding victory at the Ondo State Governorship polls held on October 10, 2020.

“Your victory is a loud and clear proclamation by the great people of Ondo State of their confidence in your leadership and strides.

“Your victory, therefore, is a challenge to you to do even more in your second term which should define your legacy.

“I pray that you succeed even more resoundingly to the greater glory of Ondo State and its people.”