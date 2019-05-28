NDLEA nabs Kenyan Model for Drug Possession

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has apprehended a Kenyan lady, Angela Warimu, while trying to smuggle 6.5 kilogrammes of cocaine into Nigeria through the Abuja airport.

She was arrested on arrival from South Africa aboard the Ethiopian Airline flight to Abuja with the illicit substance concealed in the false bottom of a travelling bag she carried as hand luggage.

According to her, a friend in South Africa approached her to assist an unknown person to deliver the brief case containing wears in Nigeria which was brought to her at the Airport through an errand boy.

She was to deliver the consignment to the husband of the sender who was to meet her at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

She claimed to be on her second trip to Nigeria to procure homemade body beauty products and local fabrics for her enterprise called La Model in South Africa and Kenya.

She denied being under any financial inducement but confessed that her daughter was suffering from acute leukemia which put her under financial pressure.