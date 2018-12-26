Ndigbo Muslims Congratulate Christians over Celebration

Ndigbo Muslims of Nigeria have congratulated their Christian counterparts in Nigeria and especially in the Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria over their Christmas festival.

The apex Ndigbo Muslim group, South Eastern Muslims Organization of Nigeria (SEMON) which made the felicitation in a press statement on Tuesday, said it was heart-warming to rejoice with the Igbo Christians who revere the day as an integral part of their belief.

In the statement signed by the national chairman and national secretary, Muhammad O. Ajah Jr. and Abdurrahman Nwabueze Urama respectively, SEMON charged Ndigbo Christians to use the great festival period to reflect on the humility, progressiveness and tolerance of Jesus Christ who preached peace, humanity and Godliness throughout his life. SEMON urged the Igbo nation to come together, tolerate one another and push forward without discrimination on any bases in order to tally with the actual teachings of Jesus Christ.

The group congratulated the governors of Abia state, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu, Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Ebonyi state, Engr. Dave Umahi, Enugu state, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and of Imo state, Chief Rochas Okorocha, reminding them of the divine hand in the success they have recorded for their respective states in the past three years and seven months of their leaderships.

They also called on all the Christians of Nigeria to imbibe the true Gospel of Christ and to live with their Muslim compatriots in peace, urging the Reverend Fathers and Pastors to be influenced by the spirit of love, unity and progress in their preaching in the interest of the nation. According to SEMON, this is a very important period for the Christian leaderships to impress on their followers to think Nigeria first and share love amongst the citizenry.

“We, first and foremost, heartily rejoice with our own brothers and sisters of the Igbo nation who are celebrating Christmas. It is a period of reflection, a period to share love, a period to plan for the future and a period to extend the spirit of tolerance and conviviality. All the conventional great religions of the world, Christianity and Islam, are from one source – Abraham. If only the followers of these two great religions can understand this fact, there will be no need to fight and kill one another on religious cause which has turned out to be the most dangerous and volatile weapon against mankind. Christians and Muslims have no reason to antagonize each other because the originators of their beliefs were blood brothers sent by the Almighty God to bring mankind close to Him.”

“We use the opportunity to also felicitate with the Vice President of Nigeria and his family, our governors of the Southeast and their families, and all Christians of Nigeria and the world for the Christmas Day. We wish our Igbo Christians greater days ahead. We hope for a strong unity between Christians and Muslims of the Igbo nation for reformation, reintegration and redirection towards the Igbo collective interest in Nigeria. God bless the Igbo nation; God bless Nigeria.”