NDA Schedules Screening Test for June 14, Urges Applicants to Verify JAMB Results

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced that the screening test for candidates shortlisted for its 77 Regular Course will hold on Friday, June 14.

In a statement issued on Thursday by NDA spokesperson, Major Mohammad Maidawa, the Academy emphasized that the shortlist was compiled strictly based on official UTME results provided by JAMB.

“All applicants are advised to check the NDA portal to confirm their status, as network issues may cause difficulties in accessing the list,” the statement added.

Maidawa further urged candidates who were not shortlisted to verify their UTME results with JAMB to ensure accuracy and eligibility.