NCDC Confirms 2 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

A tweet on its official Twitter account said the two cases, in Lagos and Osun were returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days.

Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death pic.twitter.com/1NLKTFG7LF — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020

Lagos State has the highest number of confirmed cases which currently stands at 30 followed by the FCT which accounts for 8 cases.