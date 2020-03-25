NCDC Confirms 2 New Cases of COVID-19

By
Ekpedeme Umoh
-
40

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country.

A tweet on its official Twitter account said the two cases, in Lagos and Osun were returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days.

Lagos State has the highest number of confirmed cases which currently stands at 30 followed by the FCT which accounts for 8 cases.

