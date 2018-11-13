Naval Officer Murdered in Plateau, Eyes Missing

A Master Warrant Officer, Danlami Nding Alfred, a Naval Provost has been murdered at his residence by people yet to be identified gunmen in Plateau State.

It was gathered that the sad incident occurred on Sunday night, November 11, 2018, following an attack in Kangang, Dadin Kowa in Jos, Plateau State.

The attackers allegedly plucked his eyes and left with them after killing the Naval officer who got married last year.

It was reported that the same attackers kidnapped a 10-year-old girl in the same neighbourhood and promised to call her family for ransom.

The family reported that the girl was released after the sum of N300,000 was paid for her ransom.

The Plateau State Police Command was yet to confirm the attacks as at the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that the remains of a retired Army General, Major General Muhammed Idris Alkali, was found in an abandoned well in Plateau State recently after he was declared missing in September.

Alkali was the immediate past chief of administration of the Nigerian Army. He was declared missing when he was traveling from Abuja to Bauchi state. He deceased had just retired from the army after 35 years of service.