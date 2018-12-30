Naval Officer Killed As Soldiers, Boko Haram Lock in Bloody Battle

The armed security forces fighting insurgents in the troubled North-East axis of Nigeria were locked in a bloody battle with the rampaging Boko Haram that lasted to the early hours of this Friday.

Al Jazeera has already quoted the Nigerian Army Spokesman Sani Usman as confirming the attack, claiming also that one naval officer was killed.

‘’The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight all night’’, he reportedly said adding that ‘’the Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists.’’

Reports from a number of media outlets however, say suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked two military bases in the bleeding North-East and briefly seized the headquarters of a multinational force comprising troops from Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

The calamitous group allegedly also sacked a naval base in Mile 3, some five kilometer from Baga. According to Al Jazeera, the fighting around Baga continued on Friday morning.

‘’The fighters have surrounded Baga town for a number of hours, some are talking about 24 hours, and the battle is ongoing in that area. The army can only confirm that ‘yes, there’s been some fighting, but it has not lost control of this town of Baga’’, which is a fishing community.

‘’Some residents who have fled the town are saying that Boko Haram fighters were deep inside the town. One particular resident was saying that they even led morning prayers this morning in Baga town.

‘’But the military is not giving many details, only confirming that one personnel was killed, and that they are on a search and rescue in certain areas, an indication that probably some of their soldiers have been dispersed by Boko Haram.

‘’We were told by a military source that operations in that area are ongoing.’’