Nations League: Spain Eliminates France to Reach Final in 9-Goal Thriller

The Spanish national team has eliminated the French side in the second semi-final of the UEFA Nations League, held in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday night.

In the 9-goal thriller, Lamine Yamal was impressive beyond his age, scoring twice in the entertaining encounter, which produced the most goals (9) in a single match since the tournament was launched.

This excellent feat means Spain will now play in their third consecutive final, while France has conceded five goals for the first time since their encounter with England in 1969.

What Happened?

It was fast and easy for the Spanish side, which took the lead in the first half. Goals in the 22nd and 25th minutes, scored by Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, saw them lead 2–0 at halftime.

In the second half, Spain continued their rampage against the French team, scoring three more goals — a brilliant strike from Lamine Yamal and a solo effort from Pedri, to take a commanding 4–0 lead by the 54th minute.

France, who didn’t give up, pulled one back in the 59th minute. Eight minutes later, Lamine Yamal scored again to complete his brace in the 67th minute, earning him the Man of the Match award.

From 5–1 down, goals from Cherki, an own goal, and Kolo Muani brought the game to a staggering 5–4. It was almost possible that France could have staged the biggest comeback in football history had more extra time been allocated.

Reactions

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach:

“I’m happy. I enjoy suffering! I don’t understand sport without suffering. When two great teams face off like today, it’s normal that each team makes the most of their moments. We need to learn from every game and see the result in a positive light.”

Lamine Yamal, Player of the Match:

“When two great teams like this play, you sometimes see a lot of goals. They make you suffer until the end, but we reached the final despite the mistakes we made. We were aware of what we wanted to do. We wanted to make history. The greatest thing when you’re winning is to keep winning.”

What’s Next?

Portugal will face Spain in the final, scheduled to be played at the Allianz Arena on June 8, 2025.