Nations League: Portugal Triumphs Over Spain to Win Second Title

Portugal’s men’s senior team has beaten its Spanish counterpart to win the 2025 UEFA Nations League on Sunday night, becoming the first nation to win the tournament twice since its inception in 2018.

What Happened?

Arsenal target Martín Zubimendi opened the scoring for Spain, giving them a lead in the 21st minute. Five minutes later, Nuno Mendes equalized for Portugal, bringing the score to 1–1 as the game became more competitive. Just seconds before the end of the first half, another Real Sociedad midfielder, Mikel Oyarzabal, scored for Spain, giving them a 2–1 lead at halftime.

The second half returned with intensity. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 61st minute—his first goal in a competitive final for Portugal—bringing the game level at 2–2. He was later substituted due to an injury sustained during the match.

Despite efforts from both sides, no winner emerged in regular time, and the match was extended by 30 minutes of extra time. Still, neither team could secure a win.

The game was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout. Portugal converted all five of their shots, while it ended for Spain when Álvaro Morata missed Spain’s fourth penalty kick.

According to the UEFA Nations League, here is what both coaches said after the game on Sunday night:

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach:

“When we work for over 30 games, we start to see confidence, resilience, trust, and quality. Quality plus those other values helps you win trophies. We don’t just have a team; we have 16–17 players on the same level. As a coach, I have many options and can change concepts. It’s a different team from when I started; we have more character and confidence.”

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach:

“Details do make the difference, and that was a game which I think was super balanced. But when we were coming to the end of extra time, I thought we were doing enough to avoid going to penalties. Sadly, that’s what decided the match, and they, on the night, were just slightly better and more effective in the shootout.”