    By on Sports
    Nations League: Portugal Reaches the Final After Ronaldo's Brilliant Strike
    Photo Credit: UEFA Euros 2024

    Portugal has reached the final of the UEFA Nations League following a 2-1 triumph over Germany in Munich on Wednesday night.

    The game had been delayed for 10 minutes due to a storm in Munich.

    Ronaldo, who grabbed the winning goal for his country, marked his 137th goal for the senior team.

    What Happened?
    Portugal had been down just three minutes into the second half through a goal by Florian Wirtz, but they showed resilience and equalized in the 63rd minute through a goal by Francisco Conceição. Then, five minutes later, Ronaldo sealed the victory as they roared into the final with a 2-1 win.

    What’s Next?
    Portugal will face the winner between France and Spain today in the final, scheduled to be played at the Allianz Arena on June 8, 2025.

    Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

