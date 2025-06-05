Natasha Dismisses Viral Video, Says Enemies at Work

The legal team of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised concerns over the use of the official mobile phone number of the Kogi Central Representative by unknown persons to impersonate her identity.

“It has come to our attention that our client’s official mobile phone number has been cloned and is presently being fraudulently used by unknown persons to impersonate her identity, make unsolicited calls and deliver audio messages purporting to originate from her. This development is not only alarming but also constitutes a gross violation of her privacy and a potential breach of national security.”

The legal team also called on the federal government to initiate a full-scale investigation into this matter, including forensic analysis of all suspicious activities linked to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s phone line, with a view to unmasking and prosecuting the culprits.

“Our client is prepared to make her device and relevant communication data available for expert examination should your office so require.”

A statement by M.J Numa & Partnera LLP entitled: Disclaimer concerning the cloning and unauthorized use of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, urged the Director National Cybercrimes Centre, Nigeria Police Force to initiate a full-scale investigation into the matter.

The statement issued by the firm’s managing partner, Michael Jonathan Numa, SAN condemned the compromising of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s identity and the misleading of the public.

“These reports collectively suggest that there is a sustained and coordinated attempt to compromise our client’s identity and possibly mislead or manipulate prominent individuals using her name and reputation. We strongly suspect the deployment of advanced cyber impersonation tools in this regard.”

In a clear illustration, the trial attorneys and transaction advisors said Ifedayo Adams Adedipe, SAN, a senior member of the Inner Bar, recently contacted Numa to report a suspicious telephone call he received from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s known phone number.

“During the said call, the voice at the other end claimed that someone would contact him shortly thereafter. Similarly, the Area Commander of the Maitama Area Command placed a call to our client, stating that she was returning a call earlier received from her number. Our client unequivocally denies initiating either of these communications. Further reports have now been received from Mr. Seun Okinbaloye at Channels Television, who confirmed receiving a call ostensibly from our client. In that instance, the caller not only used her number but also employed voice mimicry techniques to replicate her speech patterns and intellections, thereby heightening the level of impersonation.”

Particularly, the statement denounced the use of AL and machine learning to create a synthetic replica of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s voice, the voice of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Senator Ben Obi, Area Commander and Maitama, ACP, Olabisi Davis.

“In addition, we have now confirmed that Honourable Emmanuel Ekon of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Ben Obi, former Vice-Presidential Candidate, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace.”

The law firm urged Nigerians to treat with extreme caution any phone call, audio recording, or message that appears to emanate from Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“We therefore issue this formal disclaimer on our client’s behalf. For the avoidance of doubt, any phone call, audio recording message or communication which appears to emanate from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s number or which purports to be made by her but is not directly verified by her or through this law firm should be treated with extreme caution and discarded.”