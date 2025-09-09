spot_img
September 9, 2025

NASS Clerk Bars Senator Natasha from Resumption After Suspension

News
â€” By: Hassan Haruna

â€”

Court Finds Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Guilty of Contempt Over Facebook Post


The Clerk to the National Assembly has rejected Senator Natasha H. Akpoti-Uduaghanâ€™s notification of her intention to resume legislative duties at the Senate following her six-month suspension.

In an official correspondence dated September 4, 2025 obtained by The News Chronicle,Â  the Clerk acknowledged receipt of the Kogi Central lawmakerâ€™s letter but maintained that her suspension, which took effect on March 6, 2025, remains in force until the courts decide on the matter.

The Clerk explained that since the issue of her suspension is currently before the Court of Appeal, the matter is sub judice.

As such, the Senate cannot take any administrative steps to facilitate her resumption until judicial proceedings are concluded.

The letter further noted that only after the Courtâ€™s pronouncement and subsequent review by the Senate would a decision on her status be communicated.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has consistently maintained that her suspension was politically motivated, had argued that the penalty lapsed on September 4, 2025. However, the National Assembly leadership insists due process must run its course.

Observers say the development underscores the growing tension between the Senate and some of its members over disciplinary measures, raising fresh debates on the limits of legislative powers versus judicial oversight.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

