Nasarawa Police Burst Syndicate Terrorising Keffi–Akwanga Motorists, Recover Arms, Uniforms, Cash

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have foiled a kidnap and armed robbery attempt along the Keffi–Akwanga highway, arresting one suspect and recovering arms, ammunition, and military uniforms.

Police spokesperson SP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in Lafia, said the operation was led by the Divisional Police Officer of Garaku following a distress call from a motorist on Tuesday near Angwan Mayo, Kokona LGA.

The arrested suspect, identified as Aondoaver Thiom of Ise Kiragbe in Keana LGA, allegedly belongs to a syndicate terrorising motorists on the highway for over two months. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed and gave up names of fleeing gang members operating between Yelwata (Benue State) and Kadarko (Nasarawa State).

Recovered items included firearms, ammunition, military uniforms, mobile phones, bags, a solar controller, and ₦25,050 cash.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for other suspects in collaboration with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, pledging to restore peace and safety on the highway.

The Command urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely intelligence to aid the fight against crime.