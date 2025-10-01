spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 1, 2025 - 10:16 PM

Nasarawa Police Burst Syndicate Terrorising Keffi–Akwanga Motorists, Recover Arms, Uniforms, Cash

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have foiled a kidnap and armed robbery attempt along the Keffi–Akwanga highway, arresting one suspect and recovering arms, ammunition, and military uniforms.

 

Police spokesperson SP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in Lafia, said the operation was led by the Divisional Police Officer of Garaku following a distress call from a motorist on Tuesday near Angwan Mayo, Kokona LGA.

 

The arrested suspect, identified as Aondoaver Thiom of Ise Kiragbe in Keana LGA, allegedly belongs to a syndicate terrorising motorists on the highway for over two months. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed and gave up names of fleeing gang members operating between Yelwata (Benue State) and Kadarko (Nasarawa State).

 

Recovered items included firearms, ammunition, military uniforms, mobile phones, bags, a solar controller, and ₦25,050 cash.

 

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for other suspects in collaboration with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, pledging to restore peace and safety on the highway.

 

The Command urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely intelligence to aid the fight against crime.

Previous article
Nigerian Flag on The Moon
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigerian Flag on The Moon

Peter Ajogwu Peter Ajogwu -
Nigeria as a country has no doubt come a...

When the “God” Patronizes Runs Girls

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
It was the German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel...

The Importance of Teachers in our Society

Daniel Ighakpe Daniel Ighakpe -
“The art of teaching is the most important skill...

Testing the Spirits of All Protests in Nigeria

Victor Opatola Victor Opatola -
There are few things as powerful in a society...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigerian Flag on The Moon

Opinions 0
Nigeria as a country has no doubt come a...

When the “God” Patronizes Runs Girls

Opinions 0
It was the German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel...

The Importance of Teachers in our Society

Opinions 0
“The art of teaching is the most important skill...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x