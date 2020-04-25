Napoli ready to rival Chelsea for Osimhen

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for English Premier League giants Chelsea and Italian club side, SSC Napoli, Brila FM reports.

The English club is reportedly monitoring the player’s progress and has watched him closer when they met with his team Lille Metropole in UEFA Champions League game this season.

French paper Le 10 Sport, reported that Chelsea is ready to follow up their interest in the player submitting a bid in the region of 55 million pounds for the striker in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Italian Serie A side, Napoli are also said to have joined the chase for his signature as they hope to start rebuilding the squad.

Osimhen who has attracted interest from top European clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and FC Barcelona, is said to be Gennaro Gattuso’s first choice ahead of Paris Saint-German forward Edison Cavani who’s available to join for free in the summer.

The 2019 AFCON bronze medalist has also scored four goals in eight appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria since making his debut in 2017.