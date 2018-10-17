Naira Appreciates at N360 to Dollar

The naira on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market, exchanging at N360 to the dollar, stronger than N361 posted on Monday.

At the Bureau De Change window, the Naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and Euro closed at N477.5 and N413.

Trading at the investor’ window saw the Nigerian currency close at N364.33, with a market turnover of 198.71 million dollars.

The Naira had remained stable at the foreign exchange market, owing to series of interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria.