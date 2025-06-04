NAFDAC Shuts Down Illegal Herbal Factory, Others in Kaduna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday closed down an illegal herbal medicine production site, a bakery, and five sachet water factories in Kaduna State.

The affected businesses include Aji Garau Herbal Medicine Store, Al-Ihsan Bread, and five water factories: Karkarku Table Water, 1165 Table Water, Zaiba Table Water, Maisalati Table Water, and Rumaisa Table Water.

NAFDAC’s State Coordinator, Mr. Nasiru Mato, who led the enforcement team, said the facilities were either operating without the agency’s approval or failed to meet basic hygiene and safety standards.

“These factories are being shut down because they are unhygienic and do not meet our minimum requirements,” Mato said. “Some of them are producing without proper authorization, and others are using fake NAFDAC numbers to deceive the public.”

He emphasized that just because a product has a NAFDAC number doesn’t mean it is properly registered, as some manufacturers illegally create and display fake numbers.

At the Aji Garau herbal facility, officials found ongoing production in poor sanitary conditions, with substandard equipment and unqualified personnel. Mato said the production violated all safety and quality standards.

“All tools and products found on site are misleading and falsely labeled, even down to their addresses,” he added. “Everything has been confiscated for further investigation, and the facility is sealed as a first step.”

Mato reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to cracking down on unregistered and unsafe product manufacturers across the state.