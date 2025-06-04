NABTEB: Woman Cries Out Over Discrimination in Nigeria’s Education System

Executive Director of Nubia Africa and Founder of Nubia Heritage Humanitarian Foundation, Princess Aladegoroye has expressed concern over what she describes as “systemic discrimination” within Nigeria’s education system highlighting a personal and painful example involving her son, a gifted student and tech prodigy.

A statement made available to The News Chronicle, Aladegoroye explained that despite holding top-tier global certifications (FESTO – Germany, CISCO – USA) and passing his NABTEB exams with distinction, her son’s dream of studying Engineering at the University of Lagos hit a brick wall.

While noting that his NABTEB certificate issued by Nigeria’s own technical board was not recognized, the Executive Director of Nubia Africa and Founder of Nubia Heritage Humanitarian Foundation maintained that in a bid to overcome this barrier, the student sat for the WAEC GCE in November 2024.

She added that his result was withheld without explanation.

According to her, during the examination, he was harassed by an invigilator for wearing traditional Yoruba beads part of his spiritual identity as an Onisese. She believes this act of cultural profiling may be linked to his results being seized.

“This wouldn’t happen to a child wearing a cross or rosary,” she stated. “We must stop demonizing African spirituality and culture.”

She stated that after sending a formal protest through her lawyers to WAEC with no response, appeals were directly forwarded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Education, and the National Assembly to enforce the recognition of NABTEB certificates across all universities and UTME-participating institutions.

Aladegoroye emphasized that with mental health concerns mounting, her son once a vibrant programmer, coder, and robotics builder has become withdrawn and depressed, a symbol of a system that fails to reward talent born from technical education.

“The same government that funds technical colleges must ensure their certificates are recognized,” she insists. “Nigeria must stop sidelining its own future engineers.”