N450m Fraud: Ex-Gov Shinkafi Knows Fate Dec 11

The Federal High Court sitting in Gusau presided over by Honourable Justice Fatima Murtala Aminu has adjourned till December 11, 2018 for ruling on an application filed by the former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, challenging the competency of the charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shinkafi was charged for allegedly conniving to collect the sum of N450,000,000 part of the sum of $115,000,000 that was said to have been distributed by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Allison Madueke for the purpose of influencing the 2015 general election.

Others charged with him were: Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Aminu Nahuche and Ibrahim Malaha.

Shinkafi had filed a motion asking the court to quash the five count charge brought against him by the Commission.

Upon arraignment on May 28th, 2018 Shinkafi and his co-defendants pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned to June 27th 2018 for hearing.

The motion filed on behalf of Shinkafi was supported by a 23 paragraph affidavit and a written address including one exhibit.

The motion was moved by counsel representing the second defendant, M.R.D Labaran who held the brief of Ahmed Raji SAN.

It seeks for order of the court dismissing, striking, and quashing of charge No. FHC/GS/17C/2018. The motion also prays for the discharging of the second defendant of the said charge.

Prosecution counsel Musa Isah opposed the motion with a 26 paragraph counter affidavit urging the court to dismiss the application. Isah adopted the written address attached to the affidavit as his argument.

After listening to the arguments of both parties, Justice Aminu adjourned the matter December 11th, 2018 for ruling.