spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 24, 2025 - 11:02 AM

N1bn Rights Suit: Charles Okah Drags Correctional Service to Court

News
â€” By: Hassan Haruna

â€”

Nigerian Correctional Service Faces N1 Billion Suit From Charles Okah Over Rights Infringement
Charles Okah in court

Charles Okah, who is serving a life sentence at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Maiduguri for the 2010 Independence Day bombings in Abuja, is preparing to file a N1 billion human rights lawsuit against the Nigerian Correctional Service.Â 

Okah has spent over 190 days in solitary confinement after exposing a syndicate of corrupt prison officers in an open letter to the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, in March 2025.

In the letter, he alleged that prison officials were forging warrants to reduce fines, shorten jail terms, and even release inmates in exchange for bribes.

Instead of investigating the allegations, authorities reportedly punished Okah for refusing to retract his claims.

Since March 16, 2025, he has been kept in isolation far beyond the 15 day limit set by the United Nationsâ€™ Nelson Mandela Rules on prisoner treatment.

Sources say Okah, who has hypertension and only one kidney, has been denied medical care and exercise.

On August 16, 2025, he reportedly suffered a stroke and was taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, where doctors recommended an MRI scan.

However, the NCoS allegedly refused to fund the procedure, leaving him partially paralysed before returning him to solitary confinement.

His family has since petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and is preparing a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding N1 billion in damages.

The case, expected to be handled by a senior lawyer such as Femi Falana (SAN) or Festus Keyamo (SAN), will challenge what Okahâ€™s camp describes as persecution, torture, and unlawful treatment by the NCoS.

Previous article
Much Ado About Traditional And New Media
Next article
Launching Silent Courier: MI6 Goes WikiLeaks
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ekitikeâ€™s Costly Red Card Gives Isak a Chance to Shine

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Liverpool Carabao Cup victory over Southampton was with several...

Investors Remain Cautious Despite CBNâ€™s Rate Cut

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
The Nigerian stock market has not yet reacted favorably...

Nigeria, Namibia Seal Plans to Deepen Cooperation

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
Nigeria and Namibia have reaffirmed their determination to strengthen...

Naira Dips as Reserves Climb to Six-Year Peak

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Following the Central Bank of Nigeria's 302nd Monetary Policy...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ekitikeâ€™s Costly Red Card Gives Isak a Chance to Shine

Sports 0
Liverpool Carabao Cup victory over Southampton was with several...

Investors Remain Cautious Despite CBNâ€™s Rate Cut

Business 0
The Nigerian stock market has not yet reacted favorably...

Nigeria, Namibia Seal Plans to Deepen Cooperation

News 0
Nigeria and Namibia have reaffirmed their determination to strengthen...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x