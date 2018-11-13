N-Power to Employ 1m Nigerians – Osinbajo

The N-Power programme of the Buhari-led administration will be expanded to accommodate one million beneficiaries in the next phase, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Mr Osinbajo was quoted as saying this in a statement by the senior special assistant on media and publicity, Office of the Vice-President, Laolu Akande, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Akande quoted Mr Osinbajo as having made the disclosure when he responded to questions at a town hall meeting in Abuja.

The vice-president said that N-Power was borne out of the growing need for government direct intervention in job creation.

“The idea of N-Power is supposed to be government own programme of direct employment and training.

“At the moment, we have taken up to 500,000 and in the next phase, we are looking at another 200,000 and closely followed by another 300,000.

“In all, we will be employing up to a million; and that will be the largest post-tertiary job programme in entire Africa.

“The reason why we have done this is because of the employment problems that we have, we may not be able to engage everybody but at least, the government must give some direct provision of jobs,“ Mr Osinbajo said.

He further explained that the government could not pay more than the N30,000 currently to beneficiaries and also fix all the unemployment issues.

He said, however, said the federal government was working on creating the enabling environment to ensure that beneficiaries, as well as other unemployed Nigerians, become useful to themselves.

According to him, it is infrastructure that will create opportunities to provide more jobs, especially through manufacturing and Industry.

“So, we are doing roads and rail, providing power; that is the way we can develop the industry. We are energising our markets at the moment, putting solar power in the markets.

“We have designated 300 markets, we have done Ariaria in the South-East, Sabon Gari in Kano, Surat in Lagos, Isikan in Ondo, Gbagi in Oyo and we are expanding so that more people can work.”

On the need to engage more women in productive activities, Mr Osinbajo said one of the ways the Buhari administration was engaging more women was through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) loans.

Speaking on the misconceptions about the borrowing arrangements of the Buhari administration, the vice-president said that the country under Mr Buhari was not in a terribly bad debt situation as insinuated in some quarters.

“I want to give you the facts and figures on the debt issue. The dollar-denominated debts of Nigeria – that is, the debts of the Federal Government, the States and Local governments.

“In 2010, Nigeria’s debt was 35 billion dollars; 2011, it was 41billion dollars; in 2012, it was 48 billion dollars, in 2013, it became 64 billion dollars; 2014, it rose to 67 billion dollars; 2015, it fell to 63 billion dollars; 2016, 57 billion dollars; 2017, 70 billion dollars; 2018, it is 73 billion dollars.

“So, the difference between 2015 and now is 10 billion dollars.

“One of the things that I always want you to bear in mind is that, when oil prices were at their highest between 2010 and 2014, that was when we had the sharpest rise in debts.”

On the ASUU strike, Mr Osinbajo said that the government was engaging the leadership of the union, noting that the next meeting would be on Nov. 15.

The VP was speaking in a town hall meeting organized by Act Now, a non-political organization focused on promoting transparency and youth participation in governance.

Earlier, ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Trade and Investment, Okey Enelamah; Agriculture, Audu Ogbe and Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, spoke on issues relating to their ministries.