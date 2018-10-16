My husband beats me with iron rod – Wife

A 38-year-old housewife, Sylvia Ekejelape, has pleaded with a Badagry

Customary Court to dissolve her 13-year-old marriage alleging that her

husband, Stanley, always attacked her with dangerous weapon including

bottle, knife and iron rod.

Sylvia, a businesswoman and a mother of three, who now resides in Oja

Tuntun, Akure, Ondo State, also told the court that she could no longer

tolerate his adulterous behaviour, adding that there was no more love in

the marriage.

“I met my husband in 2004 at Alaba International Market, Lagos; he

proposed to me and I agreed.

“We did introduction; he married and paid my dowry in May 7, 2006.

“But eight months after our wedding, he started maltreating me like a

slave.

“He always beat me and throw my belongings out of the house in the

middle of the night, telling me to go anywhere I like.

“The reason for the beating was that my husband is a womanizer and he

used to bring them home without any regard for me and my children.

“Anytime we are fighting, he used to attack me with deadly weapon like

bottle, knife and iron rod.

“He is a very dangerous man, who has no respect for me, he has publicly

disgraced me on many occasions, I am through with his womanizing

attitude,” she said.

The respondent, Stanley, however, denied all the allegations against him

by her wife, Sylvia. Stanley, 40, an electrical contractor, who lives at

Muriana Strreet, Ajangbadi, Lagos, said that he accepts the divorce suit

filed by the wife.

The court President, Mr Sakirudeen Adekola, adjourned the case until

November 8 for judgment.