My father asked me to ‘release his business’ after his Pastor said I was a witch at age 10 – lady shares ordeal

32 views | Stanley Ugagbe | April 17, 2021
A Nigerian lady identified as Chika Blairssen has taken to Twitter to bemoan how her father asked her to release his business at a deliverance ground when she was ten years old.
She explained that her enraged father made the remark after the Pastor in the church said she was a witch.
The lady, with Twitter username @Chika_Blairssen lamented that it was all because she had big eyeballs.
“I was barely 10 years old when my dad was shouting at me to ‘release his business!!!’ at a deliverance ground with so much anger and disgust in his eyes Why? The pastor had said I was a witch who was holding back my dad’s progress. All because I had big eyeballs”
She added that “In case you’re wondering where my mum was when it was happening and why didn’t she defend me. Who do you think took my dad to the church??”
