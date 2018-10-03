Muslim Group Accuses CAN Of Pampering Berom ‘Terrorists’

A Muslim group has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of pampering and defending the Berom Christians over the Dura-Du pond incident.

It will be recalled that Major General Idris Alkali who was until a few weeks ago, the chief of Administration in the Nigerian Army suddenly disappeared on September 3, 2018 before security agents traced signals from his cell phone to a notorious pond in the Dura-Du District, A Berom Community in Jos, Plateau state.

The general’s car with plate number MUN-670-AA Kwara state was recovered from the bottom of the pond after the security agencies spent one week draining it, even though his body was nowhere to be found, the searchers found his blood stained army T-Shirt with his name tag on it.

However, some Muslims under the auspices of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) have expressed disappointment over recent comments credited to the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle where he allegedly defended the Berom Christians over the pond incident.

More than 500 Berom women had made spirited efforts to stop the army from draining the pond by staging protests half nude near the pond.

The group through its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola noted with serious concern that the CAN president stopped short of condemning the Berom Christian terrorists on Monday, a situation it finds very disappointing.

“It is jejune, puerile and insipid. CAN is defending the indefensible. It would have been better to keep mute if the Christian umbrella body could not denounce or disown its own, the group said.

They queried why CAN could not condemn the Berom ‘terrorists’ the same way that Muslims condemned Boko Haram when they washed their hands off Boko Haram terrorists even when they attacked Christians.

MURIC accused the CAN president of attempts to pamper the “Berom Christian terrorists” even when it is evident that they have been responsible for the killing of hundreds of their Muslim neighbours and other Muslims and Fulanis who were mere travelers passing through the axis.

For failing to condemn Berom terrorists, the group alleged that the CAN president may be nurturing a killing machine because the Berom terrorists are capable of growing into a more vicious terrorist group whose deadly tentacles will spread to all nooks and cranies of Nigeria.

They accused the CAN president of joining forces with Berom women who protested that soldiers should not come near the pond, when the women lied that it was their only source of drinking water when there are more than thirty similar ponds around the vicinity.

When that failed to stop the soldiers, MURIC pointed out that the women tried the superstition angle claiming that strange deaths would start to occur in the community if the pond was drained but this is a community of Christians, not one filled with idol worshippers.

“What has CAN president said about the missing general? What has he to say about the general’s car that was found right at the bottom of the same pond where the wives of terrorists protested deceptively? What of the other four cars that were found inside the same pond? What do the findings mean to him?

“Furthermore, Ayodele was quick to condemn the action of security agents but found it difficult to condemn the Berom Christian terrorists who perpetrated the atrocity. It is double standard of the highest order. We are stupefied”, MURIC said.

They went further to castigate the CAN president who referred to the missing general as a missing ex-soldier, saying it is an unforgivable understatement, since General Alkali was the Chief of Administration in the Nigerian Army up till the time of his retirement, a few days before he disappeared.

MURIC said it was constrained by the latest development, to caution both serving and retired senior military and police officers who are Muslims to take extra security measures around them, to avoid regimented pattern of life and, where possible, to avoid taking the same routes everyday.

“Berom community has taken on Nigerian Muslims. They stop vehicles on the highways, pull out Fulanis and Muslims in such vehicles and kill them. Their vehicles are dumped in the ponds. Another 18-seater bus was found at the bottom of the Dura-Du pond yesterday. Anybody can guess the whereabouts of the occupants. There is no gainsaying at this point that Nigerian Muslims need protection from Berom Christian cannibals”, they added.

They further urged Muslims all over Nigeria to prepare a record of all their missing members for the past twenty years, through their local mosques, so that statistics of all Muslims who used to pray regularly in mosques but who disappeared suddenly without explanation or who travelled and did not return could be collated.

The details of which should be sent to the headquarters of the Jama’at Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kaduna or to any major Islamic organization closest to the mosque for onward transmission to the JNI.

The military had on Tuesday said more cars had been found in the pool and called for the community’s assistance in solving the mystery.