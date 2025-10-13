Musa Apologizes to Shooting Stars Over Pillars Fans’ Attack

Kano Pillars Football Club General Manager, Ahmed Musa, has apologized to Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan after the violent attack on their players and officials during a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook page, the former Super Eagles captain described the incident as “heartbreaking, shameful, and completely unacceptable.” He said the violence does not reflect the values or proud history of Kano Pillars.

Musa offered a sincere apology to the players, coaches, and fans of Shooting Stars, as well as to referees, league officials, and football supporters who witnessed the disturbing scenes.

“Violence has no place in football. It goes against everything the sport stands for,” Musa said. “Football is meant to unite and bring joy, not cause harm. We must face these issues and ensure they never happen again.”

He assured that Kano Pillars would work closely with security agencies and NPFL officials to identify and punish those responsible for the attack.

“We know that words are not enough. We must take action to make sure this never happens again,” he added.

Speaking directly to the club’s supporters, Musa urged them to show their passion peacefully and responsibly. He reminded them that true loyalty means showing respect, discipline, and love for the game.

“Kano Pillars is a proud club with a great history, and our fans are its heartbeat. But real support is shown through respect and discipline, not violence,” he said.

Musa reaffirmed the club’s commitment to rebuilding trust and promoting sportsmanship. “To the NPFL, Shooting Stars, referees, fans, and everyone who loves football, we are deeply sorry.

“We take full responsibility and will do everything possible to restore respect and the true spirit of the game,” he said.

The apology came after angry fans invaded the pitch following a 94th-minute equalizer by Shooting Stars, attacking players and officials, an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.