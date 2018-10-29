MURIC warns FG against Fuel Scarcity ahead of Yuletide

… Throws banters at the leadership of National Assembly over nation’s development

Ahead of the 2018 yuletide season and the annual phenomenon of artificial fuel scarcity which usually occur during the period, Nigerians who have expressed their fear as the period draws near have challenged the Federal Government to avert the annual occurrence.

Among those who have expressed their fear is the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) who has opined that some people have decided to take this annual occurrence is as a means to perpetrate nefarious activities, which include artificial scarcity of the product.

Although the Islamic group noted that past regimes failed to stop them, the Buhari administration has been able to curtail their criminal maneuvers.

“More than three successive regimes tried to tackle it but they failed, it is to the credit of the Buhari administration that the ugly phenomenon was halted, but it reappeared briefly towards the end of last year,” MURIC said.

The group averred that some “agents of darkness must be somewhere now plotting to disrupt the smooth flow of supply and distribution”, with the sole objective of discrediting the government of the day particularly now that the 2019 election is just a stone throw away.

“It was alleged that this was the same way their powerful but corrupt godfathers in politics used the National Assembly (NASS) to ambush Buhari’s government for fear of being probed by an anti-corruption regime,” MURIC said.

According to Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC, these elements sponsor fifth columnists to take over the leadership of the National Assembly from the very beginning of this administration.

“In an effort to retard the progress of this administration and smear its image, they delayed approval of ministerial nominees and later claimed that Buhari was not prepared; they delayed approval of budgets for up to seven months.

“As a result of this, it is imperative for the Federal Government to watch out for any attempt at causing artificial fuel scarcity, as those behind it simply care about their own economic gains at the expense of the masses.”

The President Muhammadu Buhari led government was further charged to do everything possible to avert the looming industrial action threatened to be embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“Unlike the fifth columnists who are behind artificial fuel scarcity, NLC’s demand for higher pay for Nigerian workers is genuine. A strike around this time is most likely to affect both the supply and distribution of petroleum products.

“This is why FG must do everything to avert a total strike. But we appeal to labour leaders to also consider the timing. A strike that runs into the yuletide period will touch the citizens’ soft spots. The concern of the Muslim Rights Concern is Nigeria’s majority Muslim population and the totality of the Nigerian citizenry. It is not any political party”, they said.

They further charged the government to marshal all necessary state apparatus to ensure that saboteurs are not allowed to cause artificial scarcity.