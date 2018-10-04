MURIC Wants Heavy Army Presence In Berom And Prosecution Of Culprits

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has again gone for the jugular of the alleged Berom terrorists responsible for the disappearance of General Muhammed Alkali (rtd), insisting on the prosecution of the arrested culprits and heavy army presence in the community of Berom, Jos, Plateau state.

The call by the Islamic group is sequel to the discovery of the General’s car at the bottom of the notorious Dura-Du pond and the announcement by Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, the Nigerian Army Deputy Director of Information, of the arrest of some people in the Berom community of Jos, Plateau State.

The retired general had been missing since 3rd September, 2018, while four other cars were also found under the pond’s water; this was after Women in the community had protest to dissuade the army from draining the pond.

MURIC which had fingered the community for the disappearance, accusing it of engaging in terrorist activities is calling for action against those behind the disappearance

of the retired general.

The group alleged that the Berom Christian community was responsible for the killing of hundreds of innocent Muslim and Fulani travelers.

Director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola who commended the Nigerian Army for living up

to expectation and for conducting the operation in a professional manner, urged the army to leave no stone unturned in its effort to bring alasting solution to the recurrent Jos crisis.

While calling for efficient prosecution of all those arrested, they averred that the offence cannot be bailable as it is more than murder, insisting that the suspects should be tried for terrorist activities.

They further called on the army to maintain a heavy presence in the Berom community for a very long time, until the community leaders, youth leaders and members of the executive of the various Berom societies sign an undertaking never to block the highways again.

“The Beroms have no business blocking the highway each time they have a disagreement with their neighbours. Why should they vent their deadlyspleen on innocent Fulani and Muslim travelers? It is religious extremism taken to the highest pedestal.

“We appeal to members of the civil society, particularly human rights groups to get a clear picture of what is happening here before intervening. This is not just a civil matter. Nigerian and international human rights groups who wish to intervene must first tell us what they did when theMuslims were crying out for help each time their members disappeared in the

terror-laden enclave of Berom.

“No civilian in his right senses should toy with a private soldier, talk less messing up with a whole army general particularly after the Odi incident of November 1999. It is acrobatic religiousity taken far above Kilimanjaro Mountain. The Berom terrorists must be taught such a lesson that they will never touch anyone in khaki uniform again no matter how low his rank”, the group said.