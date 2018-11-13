MURIC Describes UI’s Ban on Hijab as Invitation to Chaos

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the recent ban on the use of hijab by female Muslim students by the principal of the University of Ibadan International School (UIIS), Mrs. Phebean Olowe as an invitation to chaos and threat to girl-child education.

The recent ban by the school management had initially sparked protests from Muslim parents at the gates of the school on Monday.

Wading into the crisis, MURIC has described the school principal as “a failure in administration” who is out of touch with reality, as she has failed to properly read the barometer.

According to MURIC, she is reeling out draconian and anachronistic decrees reminiscent of colonial days.

“This principal is retarding the progress of UIIS. She can only be an agent of destabilization to have behaved this way. This is the 21st century for crying out loud. Where does she think she is?” MURIC queried.

The Islamic group expressed its surprise that at a time when the whole world is struggling to boost girl child education and reduce the number of out of school children, the female school administrator was busy issuing anti-girl child education directives.

The group averred she should have known that UIIS is an elitist academic environment where all parents know their rights, as such, the group queried why she must “chew more than she can swallow.

“A good administrator will consult parents before taking such a sensitive decision and there are a lot of opportunities for to do that.

“Religion is a sensitive matter. She must have a hidden agenda otherwise she would not have made such an attempt in view of the proliferation of hijab stories in the news. No school administrator worth the salt will issue an anti-hijab instruction in view of recent events around the country unless such a principal is from Mars or Mercury,” they said. MURIC, while commending the parents who participated in the peaceful protest at the school gate, noted that peaceful protest is an extension of dialogue where there are grievances to address.

According to the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola,these parents have refused to abdicate their responsibilities; they have a duty to educate their children and to monitor their progress as prescribed in Qur’an 2:233.

They also have a duty to protect their children from abuse, stigma and religious discrimination. They have proved that they are capable of doing that.

They further appealed to the management of the University of Ibadan (UI) to intervene in the matter as it should not be allowed to escalate.

“We call on the school principal to face reality. Nigeria belongs to all of us. We should learn to coexist. Muslims will no longer accept a situation whereby everything is designed to suit Christians and Muslims are left to choose between accepting the Christian way of life or abandoning education.

“The Nigerian school uniform was designed by Christian colonial masters. It is therefore a manifestation of neo-imperialism cum totalitarian dictatorship to force Muslim children to wear Christian uniforms.

“It smacks of lack of religious tolerance. Mrs. Phebean Olowe should resign if she cannot tolerate the sight of female Muslim children in hijab because she is going to be seeing quite a lot of them these days,” they added.