MURIC accuses Fayemi of all-Christian Cabinet

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the newly inaugurated governor
of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, forming an all-Christian Cabinet. In
a statement by MURIC’s Director and founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola,
the rights group praised Governor Fayemi for giving Muslims good
attention during his first tenure as governor of the state and hope that
he replicate same in his second coming as governor of Ekiti State.
The group also congratulated him on his electoral victory and prayed
that his tenure would bring peace and progress to the good people of the
state.
According to MURIC, Fayemi has shown himself as one of the few
Christians in Nigeria who is ready and willing to promote religious
tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
However, the group wondered why no Muslim was among the first three
appointments since both the governor and his deputy are Christians.
It would be recalled that the Governor on Tuesday named Mr Abiodun
Oyebanji as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Biodun Omoleye
as Chief of Staff (COS) and Mr Yinka Oyebode as Chief Press Secretary
(CPS).
“Yesterday’s appointments hit us pretty hard. Three straight
appointments at a go and none went to a Muslim. Incidentally all three
appointments are very crucial. They are personnel who must essentially
stay close to the governor every hour of the day. We are becoming
disillusioned.” MURIC stated.
The group decried the experirnce of Muslims under Governor Ayodele
Fayose describing the former governor’s actions as flagrant
demonstration of gymnastic religiousity and excessive hate action urging
the new governor not to repeat same.
“We urge him to close ranks with Muslims in the state and to show the
world that he is not a religious bigot like his immediate predecessor.
We remind the ruling party in Ekiti state that Muslims deserve a fair
share in the political appointments to be announced in the next few
weeks,” the group added.