MURIC accuses Fayemi of all-Christian Cabinet

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the newly inaugurated governor

of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, forming an all-Christian Cabinet. In

a statement by MURIC’s Director and founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola,

the rights group praised Governor Fayemi for giving Muslims good

attention during his first tenure as governor of the state and hope that

he replicate same in his second coming as governor of Ekiti State.

The group also congratulated him on his electoral victory and prayed

that his tenure would bring peace and progress to the good people of the

state.

According to MURIC, Fayemi has shown himself as one of the few

Christians in Nigeria who is ready and willing to promote religious

tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

However, the group wondered why no Muslim was among the first three

appointments since both the governor and his deputy are Christians.

It would be recalled that the Governor on Tuesday named Mr Abiodun

Oyebanji as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Biodun Omoleye

as Chief of Staff (COS) and Mr Yinka Oyebode as Chief Press Secretary

(CPS).

“Yesterday’s appointments hit us pretty hard. Three straight

appointments at a go and none went to a Muslim. Incidentally all three

appointments are very crucial. They are personnel who must essentially

stay close to the governor every hour of the day. We are becoming

disillusioned.” MURIC stated.

The group decried the experirnce of Muslims under Governor Ayodele

Fayose describing the former governor’s actions as flagrant

demonstration of gymnastic religiousity and excessive hate action urging

the new governor not to repeat same.

“We urge him to close ranks with Muslims in the state and to show the

world that he is not a religious bigot like his immediate predecessor.

We remind the ruling party in Ekiti state that Muslims deserve a fair

share in the political appointments to be announced in the next few

weeks,” the group added.